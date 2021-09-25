Sports briefs

Baylor will face one of its toughest games of the season when it plays No. 8 TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth.
The Bears (5-2-3) opened Big 12 play with a 2-1 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Thursday as Taylor Moon and Olivia Mack scored goals.
TCU (8-1) opened league play with a 1-0 win over Kansas in Fort Worth on Thursday as Messiah Bright scored the game's only goal early in the second half.
No. 10 Baylor volleyball spurns Kansas State, 3-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Avery Skinner’s monster performance helped the 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team to a sweep of Kansas State, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17, in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night.
Skinner, a senior grad transfer from NCAA champion Kentucky, powered 17 kills for Baylor on .467 hitting. She also chipped in eight digs and three blocks.
Yossiana Pressley added 16 kills with a .406 hitting percentage for Baylor (6-3 overall, 1-0 in Big 12). Hannah Sedwick delivered 32 assists and nine digs.
The win by Baylor snapped an eight-game winning streak for K-State (9-3, 0-1).
The teams will meet again on Sunday.
Stewart out for playoff game against Mercury
SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday’s WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.
Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. She injured her left ankle and missed the team's opening-round playoff win over New York. Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.
“We’ve practiced without (Stewart) and had a game without her the last time we played Phoenix,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said “We’ve been preparing as if Diana is going to play, but knowing how the team plays without her is beneficial to us. I think the approach remains the same with our energy and our effort.”
Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said it will be up to Taurasi whether she plays or not.
“She’ll determine whether she thinks she’s able to go or not,” Brondello said. “She deserves that, to give her as much time as possible. She knows whether she can help us or not. So that’s why I leave it in her hands, along with the medical staff.”
Hataoka gets 2nd ace, shares 1st with Lee in Arkansas event
ROGERS, Ark. — Japan's Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 Saturday to move into a tie with Australia's Minjee Lee after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
The 22-year-old Hataoka, whose first of four LPGA Tour victories came at this event in 2018, used a 5-iron to ace the 180-yard, par-3 sixth hole at Pinnacle Country Club.
Lee, who won the Evian Championship in July, fired an 8-under 63 in the second round and moved into a tie with Hataoka at 12 under.
Hataoka aced the 135-yard 11th hole in Friday's first round. She is the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to record multiple aces in the same event. The two aces will result in donations of $20,000 each to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
