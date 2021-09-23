SPORTS BRIEFS

Baylor soccer overcomes OSU, 2-1
STILLWATER, Okla. -- Olivia Mack emerged from a crowd to score a second-half goal as Baylor overcame Oklahoma State, 2-1, in the Big 12 soccer opener Thursday night.
Mack scored the goal with less than 19 minutes remaining to give the Bears (5-2-3) the lead, and the defense did the rest by turning back several Oklahoma State scoring opportunities.
Baylor's Taylor Moon scored the first goal 28 minutes into the game following an assist by Mackenzie Anthony. Oklahoma State (5-4-1) tied the game when Olyvia Dowell scored 18 minutes into the second half.
Both Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali collected four saves. Baylor will face TCU in Fort Worth at 1 p.m. Sunday.
CFP expansion enters negotiation stage
College Football Playoff expansion has entered the negotiation stage.
The road to a new format for deciding major college football’s national champion took a detour Wednesday when the CFP management committee — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director — was unable to come to a consensus on the proposed 12-team format.
Instead of teeing up the university presidents who have the final say for a vote next week in Chicago, members of the committee circled back on the possibility of an eight-team playoff and discussed other issues.
They are set to reconvene in Chicago, with the presidents joining via Zoom, for what CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock called an “informational” meeting.
“It’s not behind,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said. “This was the natural course of action for this process.
Baylor equestrian to open season
The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open the season against No. 10 Tennessee-Martin on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn.
The Bears finished 3-8 last season but reached the NCEA semifinals with an opening-round upset of No. 1 Auburn.
Baylor returns 13 of 18 point winners from last year, including second-team reining All-Americans Madaline Callaway and Daisy Kaufman, and 2021 all-Big 12 fences team selection Savannah Hemby.
Eichel stripped of captaincy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.
With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.
“I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team,” Adams said. “And we’re in a situation where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that.”
The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March.
Monomoy Girl retired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs.
Spendthrift Farm, part of an ownership group that included My Racehorse and Madaket Stables, announced on its web site Wednesday that Monomoy Girl was injured Tuesday while training at the storied track.
Trainer Brad Cox said the seven-time Grade 1 winner came back “a little off” on her right front leg following a routine gallop. X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture of the sesamoid bone.
Monomoy Girl will not need surgery, Cox added, though the injury ends a dominant racing career featuring 14 wins and three seconds in 17 starts.
Her achievements include the 2018 Kentucky Oaks as a 3-year-old and first Distaff victory on the way to winning the Eclipse Award as top filly. She earned $4,776,818 and just awaits her spot in the Hall of Fame.