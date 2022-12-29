Sports briefs

Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal

Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal.

Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.

As a junior in 2021, he started eight games and made 30 tackles with his biggest moment coming in the Sugar Bowl when he returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss. He has one season of eligibility remaining since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Harris played in all 13 games in 2022 and finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Walcott and Harris join other Baylor players who entered the transfer portal, including safety Devin Neal, receivers Josh Fleeks and Seth Jones, offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones is transferring to Virginia Tech while Fleeks is transferring to Nebraska.

Mordecai reportedly headed to Wisconsin

Tanner Mordecai has a new college destination.

Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday and it appears he’ll land at Wisconsin, according to multiple media reports.

Mordecai, the former Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway, passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the past two seasons at SMU, setting a variety of Mustang school records. He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback has one season of college eligibility remaining. He originally signed with Oklahoma coming out of Midway in 2018 before transferring to SMU prior to the 2021 season. He’ll join new head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin, which went 7-6 in 2022.

Stidham excited to start for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham called getting the opportunity to start his first NFL game “a dream come true” even if the circumstances weren’t ideal and the opponent Sunday owns the league’s top defense.

Stidham, a former Baylor quarterback, takes the place of Derek Carr, whose nine-year stint with the Raiders likely ended Wednesday when he was benched for the final two games by Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels. Carr left the Raiders’ facility and hasn’t returned.

“He’s getting the chance of a lifetime,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said of Stidham, “and I’m going to be his biggest fan.”

Like Carr, Stidham was informed Wednesday morning. He said he spoke with Carr, who told Stidham to maintain an even keel no matter what happens on the field.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s helped me with personally and professionally,” Stidham said. “Him and his wife both have been very supportive and very welcoming to me and my wife here and our time together. He’s just a great human being and obviously a great football player, too."

Johnston sees payoff with TCU

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Quentin Johnston had options when picking his college destination, eventually deciding on TCU because of the two decades of coaching stability provided by Gary Patterson.

Whoops.

The good news is the former Temple High School star has learned that unforeseen hurdles aren’t always a bad thing. Patterson was dismissed by TCU late in the 2021 season after 21 years, paving the way for first-year coach Sonny Dykes, who has led the third-ranked Horned Frogs (12-1) to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

They’ll face No. 2 Michigan (13-0) on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.

“Obviously, it turned out pretty good,” Johnston said with a grin. “I can’t complain.”

Johnston leads the Horned Frogs with 903 yards receiving and five touchdowns despite a slow start and a midseason ankle injury that limited his production.