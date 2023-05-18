Golomb, Bears take down CSU Bakersfield in opener

Baylor baseball picked up a 10-3 victory over Cal State Bakersfield Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark to open the final series of the season.

Grant Golomb (3-3) earned the win with a scoreless five inning outing out of the bullpen, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out five.

Mason Marriott (1-7) had a four inning start, allowing all three Roadrunner runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Catcher Cortlan Castle and outfielder Daniel Altman led the Bears with 2-for-3 nights. They each picked up a double while Castle was responsible for a pair of RBI. Baylor was just outhit 8-6 but CSUB left nine runners on base to the Bears’ six.

Baylor scored two in the first to take an early lead. The Roadrunners answered with two in the second on a two-run bomb but the Bears got the pair back in the bottom of the inning. CSUB got within one with a run in the fourth.

BU scored three in the sixth and three in the seventh to put the win away.

The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday from Baylor Ballpark.

QB Nate Bennett commits to Baylor

Oaks Christian School quarterback Nate Bennett verbally committed to Baylor on Thursday after receiving a recent scholarship offer.

The 6-2, 180-pound Bennett became the fifth commitment in Baylor's 2024 class after he picked the Bears over Utah State, San Jose State, Hawaii, Old Dominion, Western Michigan, Liberty and others.

In his last two high school seasons at the Westlake Village (Calif.) school, Bennett has passed for 4,174 yards and 55 touchdowns while completing more than 60 percent of his passes. He's listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Complaint filed against USC over athlete compensation

The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college athletes as “student-athletes" instead of employees.

The complaint Thursday by the NLRB's Los Angeles office seeks an order requiring USC, the Pac-12 and NCAA to reclassify football and basketball players as employees instead of student-athletes in their handbooks and rules.

It was based on a complaint by the National College Players Association to the Department of Justice filed in December that accused the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.

It called all three entities joint employers of college athletes and said the misclassification intentionally deprives athletes of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA must file a response to the complaint by June 1 and a hearing before an administrative law judge has been set for Nov. 7.

Roma to play Sevilla in Europa League final

José Mourinho will have a chance to claim a sixth European trophy, although to achieve that his Roma team will have to stop Sevilla from winning a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw in Germany on Thursday following the kind of disciplined defensive performance that Mourinho's teams have become known for. The Italian club went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semifinal at home.

Roma will face six-time champion Sevilla, which knocked out Juventus with a 2-1 win after extra time to prevent an all-Italian final.

The final takes place on May 31 in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.