Sports briefs

Alvarez hits 2 HRs to lead Astros past A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Yordan Álvarez hit a pair of no-doubt homers, Framber Valdez pitched a two-hitter for a rare complete game and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Monday.

After being held to five runs the previous four games, the Astros bats woke up against Oakland ace Paul Blackburn (5-1).

Álvarez hit a 469-foot drive to give Houston its first run in the fourth against Blackburn and added a 444-foot shot to nearly the same spot in the eighth off A.J. Puk for his 14th homer of the season.

Jose Altuve also went deep with a two-run homer in the fifth that was the 174th of his career, tied with George Springer for fifth most ever by a Houston player.

That was more than enough support for Valdez (5-2), who threw just the seventh nine-inning complete game in the majors this season. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 114 pitches in the longest outing in his five-year big league career. His only other complete game was a six-inning performance in a doubleheader last season.

Giants' Kapler pauses protest, stands for national anthem

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation.

Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.

“Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem,” Kapler wrote earlier Monday on his blog. “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”

Kapler announced on Friday that he intended to remain in the clubhouse during the anthem to protest “the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents” following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday's victory.

Prize totals were announced Monday, the same day the annual victory celebration was held in downtown Indianapolis.

The 31-year-old Ericsson became the second 500 champion from Sweden, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack, who helped mentor Ericsson early in his career. Ericsson drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Indy's total purse of slightly less than $16.1 million smashed the previous mark of $14.4 million that was set in 2008.

Runner-up Pato O’Ward of Mexico, who drives for Arrow McLaren SP, collected $1 million — the largest check a second-place finisher has earned in nearly a decade.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson received a $50,000 bonus for being named the race’s rookie of the year despite crashing late in the race. Johnson's winnings totaled nearly $208,000.

Rangers put Miller on IL, bring up Josh Smith for MLB debut

ARLINGTON — Versatile infielder/outfielder Brad Miller was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Texas Rangers, who called up Josh Smith from Triple-A Round Rock to make his big league debut.

Miller was put on the IL with right hip impingement. He was removed from Sunday's game at Oakland with tightness in his hip in the fifth inning. He hit his seventh homer earlier in the game, and his batting .228 with 23 RBIs in 41 games.

Texas also recalled outfielder Zach Reks from Round Rock. Hard-throwing right-hander reliever Albert Abreu was designated for assignment.

Smith and Reks were both in the starting lineup for the Rangers on Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas acquired Smith from the Yankees in the six-player trade last July that sent slugger Joey Gallo to New York. Smith was a second-round pick by the Yankees out of LSU in the 2019 amateur draft, and went into this season rated as one of the top 10 prospects for the Rangers.

Cardinals DB Gladney dies in crash

DALLAS — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

At French Open, Swiatek extends match win streak

PARIS — The loss of one set by a player is normally not the stuff of headlines at a Grand Slam tournament. That did constitute news at the French Open on Monday, because the player was No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and it had been more than a month since that happened to her.

The way it came about was noteworthy, too: She led the first set of her fourth-round match against 74th-ranked Zheng Qinwen of China 3-0, then 5-2, and was a point from claiming it on five occasions but could not seal the deal. Swiatek entered the day having won 20 sets in a row, and 48 of her preceding 49.

All that truly mattered, in the end, was that 2020 champion Swiatek would not lose another set on this cloudy evening, getting past the hard-swinging Zheng 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 to return to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and run her winning streak to 32 consecutive matches.

“I'm pretty happy I could come back after a pretty frustrating first set when I had the lead,” Swiatek said. “Pretty happy with myself that I'm still in the tournament.”