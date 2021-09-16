Sports Briefs

Baylor volleyball sweeps Rice
Yossiana Pressley collected 17 kills and 10 digs as the No. 12 Baylor volleyball team rolled past Rice 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17 on Thursday night in the opening match of the Baylor Classic.
The match was Baylor's first at the Ferrell Center this season after going 3-3 away from home against a tough schedule, including a pair of wins over then-No. 7 Florida on Sept. 10-11 in Gainesville.
Hannah Sedwick delivered a tremendous performance for Baylor with 37 assists and seven blocks while Lauren Harrison collected nine kills and two blocks. Shane Bramschreieber helped out the defensive effort with 14 digs and Lauren Briseno added 11 digs.
Baylor will face McNeese State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Baylor Classic. McNeese (5-3) will face Rice (4-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Bears blank SFA in soccer match
Mackenzie Anthony, Chloe Japic and Elizabeth Kooiman each scored a goal as the Baylor soccer team shut out SFA, 3-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Anthony scored 18 minutes into the game after receiving assists from Haven Terry and Kooiman. Japic scored eight minutes later following a pass from Maddie Algya.
Kooiman scored 11 minutes into the second half on an assist from Ally Henderson to give the Bears a bigger cushion against SFA (2-5-1).
Baylor (4-2-2) will host San Francisco at noon Sunday before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 23.
U.S. Ryder Cup team stacked
The Americans would seem to have a lot in their favor at the Ryder Cup.
They are on home soil at Whistling Straits along the Wisconsin shores of Lake Michigan. A full house is expected, along with louder than usual cheering for the Stars & Stripes because of COVID-19 travel restrictions for European-based fans.
As for the players? Younger than ever, to be sure, but no less stacked. The Americans have eight of the top 10 in the world ranking — Europe only has Jon Rahm at No. 1 — on a team that has won twice as many majors.
This is nothing new, of course. With one exception, the Americans always bring a better collection of players to the Ryder Cup.
They just rarely leave with the precious gold trophy.
“We have the best players this year,” said Paul Azinger, the lead analyst for NBC Sports who still uses pronouns as if it were 2008 when he was the U.S. captain. “And obviously, they (Europe) roll in with the most confidence and maybe the best team.”
The trick is getting the American players to realize that. At the last Ryder Cup in France three years ago, the U.S. was just as loaded with nine major champions on the 12-man squad who had combined to win 10 of the last 16 majors.
Track coach ban upheld
Track coach Alberto Salazar received no relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld his four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that had long been pursued by American regulators.
CAS announced the decision Thursday, confirming its three-judge panel has rejected two appeals — one from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who challenged their four-year bans, and a request by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for longer sanctions.
The judges confirmed Salazar had broken anti-doping rules and had been banned in line with current guidance, but they also were critical of USADA’s handling of the case over several years.
The court said in a statement “the way in which the case was conducted by USADA and that the evidence was presented and, in some cases, later abandoned, seemed to be out of proportion and excessive when compared to the severity and consequences of the (violations) that have been established.”
Bucks name Byington TV announcer
MILWAUKEE — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.
The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.
Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.
“I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in a statement released by the team. “In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”
Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. She was a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on Fox in 2019.
Olympic gymnast finally headed to Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jade Carey is finally embarking on her freshman year at Oregon State, after taking a somewhat winding route to Corvallis.
Then again, the 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist is used to taking the nontraditional path.
After reaching the pinnacle of her sport in Tokyo, Carey has honored her commitment to compete for the Beavers, embarking on a new chapter where her elite and collegiate careers are intertwined.
Carey first visited Oregon State in 2015 and committed in 2017. But the plan was to compete in the Olympics and then to focus on school.
“Ever since the first time I visited here, I just fell in love with everything about this town and this campus,” she said last week after arriving on campus. “I’m just especially excited to be part of the gymnastics team. It’s just a really great group of girls and I love the coaches.”
After the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the Olympics by a year, Carey enrolled and took a few classes at Oregon State remotely from her home in Arizona while training.