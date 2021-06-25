Sports briefs

Baylor volleyball faces formidable schedule
Baylor volleyball fans can begin marking their calendars as the 2021 fall schedule was released on Friday.
The challenging 25-match ledger features eight contests against 2020 NCAA Tournament teams, with four of last season’s Elite Eight on the docket. The Bears will test themselves with seven matches against top-10 teams and play just 10 home matches at the Ferrell Center.
“This certainly is the most difficult and challenging schedule we have ever competed in here at Baylor. Nearly every single preseason match will be a battle heading into conference play,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “I hope we are both challenged, successful and learn from each competition this season. We want to be prepared and sharpened in every aspect.”
To begin the year, Baylor will take on Minnesota, last season’s No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, in a neutral-site match on Aug. 27 in Madison, Wis. Then, the Bears will square off with 2020 Final Four participant and No. 1 overall seed Wisconsin on Aug. 28.
Continuing along the season-opening, six-match road series, BU will head to Knoxville, Tenn., for matches against Tennessee and Pittsburgh, a 2020 NCAA quarterfinalist, on Sept. 3-4. Then, the Bears go south to Gainesville, Fla., for a two-match set at Florida, the fifth-ranked team in last season’s final AVCA poll.
Baylor will make its home debut on Sept. 16 against Rice before hosting McNeese State two days later on Sept. 18. The Owls finished the 2020 season ranked No. 23 in the latest poll.
For the second consecutive season, Big 12 programs will play a double round-robin format of 16 matches scheduled in eight doubleheaders. Competition against the same opponent will occur at the same site in consecutive days, with the series host sites reversed from last season’s schedule.
BU kicks off its conference portion at Kansas State on Sept. 24-25 in Manhattan, Kan., then returns to Waco for a series with Texas Tech on Oct. 1-2.
Buy a piece of BU’s championship court
Baylor athletics is offering basketball fans the chance to obtain a piece of the national championship court.
Baylor announced a partnership with Artsman, a Cincinnati-based company that specializes in crafting collectibles and custom items from game-used basketball courts, to offer a range of items made from the title court at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Court-related memorabilia will be available beginning July 1 at artsmansport.com.
A special 48-hour pre-sale will be extended to Bear Foundation members only June 29–30. Bear Foundation members will receive a special code to access the site, preview and purchase the commemorative items.
Artsman, in partnership with Baylor Athletics, has crafted an introductory collection of items and will roll out additional items in coming months and ahead of the Holiday season. Because all items are crafted from authentic, game-used court, no two pieces are exactly alike. Some scuffs and markings are to be expected from the on-court performance that brought the Bears their first men’s basketball national championship.