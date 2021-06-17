Sports Briefs

Sieracki commits to Baylor
The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki verbally committed to Baylor on Thursday night after recently attending a Bears' football camp.
The 6-7, 320-pound Sieracki also reportedly had offers from SMU and Texas Southern, and is not rated in the 2022 class by 247Sports and Rivals.com.
Sieracki is the 11th commitment in the Bears' 2022 class and is the fourth offensive line commitment as he joins Timothy Dawn from Fairview High School in Camden, Ark., Bowie's Coleton Price and Bryce Simpson from Cypress Ranch.
Lady Bears headed back to Cancun
The Baylor Lady Bears will be going back to Cancun for some high-level nonconference basketball this coming season.
Baylor will play in the 2021 Women's Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Lady Bears will play three games in three days on Thanksgiving weekend, including matchups with Fordham, Arizona State and Houston.
Baylor last participated in the inaugural challenge, then named the Caribbean Classic in 2005, beating Cal and Marshall.
The Lady Bears will face Fordham on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., then they will take on Arizona State on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., and will close on Nov. 27 with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Houston.
The Lady Bears have also announced a non-conference matchup with Michigan, Dec. 19 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun.
Allison joins Midway staff
Tommy Allison has been hired as Midway’s offensive coordinator, new Panthers head football coach Shane Anderson confirmed on Thursday.
Allison, who was the head coach at Hallsville last season, was Robinson’s head coach from 2011-19. He compiled a 53-46 record at the helm of the Rockets and guided them to the third round of the playoffs in 2014.
Additionally, Midway assistant coach Lenoy Jones has been promoted to defensive coordinator. He’ll be joined on the defensive staff by Esrom Martinez, who comes to Midway with Anderson from Connally. Martinez was the Cadets assistant head coach. He will be the Panthers’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach.
Anderson was hired as Midway’s head football coach on Monday, replacing the departed Jeff Hulme, who left to become the head coach at Mansfield Legacy earlier this month.
Mystics beat Dream, 96-93
WASHINGTON — Ariel Atkins scored 32 points, Theresa Plaisance added 25, and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 96-93 on Thursday night for coach Mike Thibault’s 350th victory
Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington’s lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.
Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald’s heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.
The Mystics were missing star Tina Charles, who was attending the premiere of her film "Game Changer" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, an African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive.
Washington also lost Myisha Hines-Allen to a knee injury. Coach Thibault said she’ll get an MRI on Friday.
Chicago Bears looking at racetrack
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.
Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announced Thursday the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights. It’s about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.
“It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential,” Phillips said in his statement.
Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in operation, having opened in 1924. The Bears have only played there regularly since 1971 when they moved out of Wrigley Field — the 1914-built home of the baseball Cubs on the city’s north side — for more seating capacity. Arlington Heights was considered for a home by the Bears in the 1970s and again in the ’80s, but they settled in the popular museum campus area directly south of downtown with its view of Lake Michigan.