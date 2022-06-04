Sports briefs

Alker shoots 64, tied for PGA Champions Tour lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

“Things are going well,” Alker said “And my caddie is saying I have got a good plan. I’m just in a good place. Just hitting the targets that I need to. And obviously putting nicely this week, too.”

Newgarden wins pole for final Detroit GP on Belle Isle

DETROIT — Josef Newgarden is eager to put the Indianapolis 500 behind him and focus on reclaiming his spot atop IndyCar while celebrating Chevrolet in its backyard.

Newgarden won the pole for the Detroit Grand Prix, a race that will be held Sunday on Bell Isle for the final time. The race will return to downtown Detroit, where it started in 1982 as a Formula One event, next season.

For now, Newgarden can give Chevrolet its 100th victory since the manufacturer returned to IndyCar in 2012, four years before the American driver partnered with the brand. Newgarden has won a pair of championships with Chevy, and he's IndyCar's only two-time winner this season.

Epsom Derby favorite Desert Crown strolls to win

EPSOM, England — Desert Crown strolled to victory in the Epsom Derby and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic on Saturday.

Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-field in the early stages as jockey Richard Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favorite in the ideal position. But his class soon saw him tracking the Aidan O'Brien-trained trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows.

The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, with Kingscote electing not to wait any longer with the smooth travelling colt approaching the two-furlong pole, allowing his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the sell-out crowd.

He won by two and a half lengths from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal.