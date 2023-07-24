Baylor women’s basketball promotes four staff members

Four Baylor women’s basketball staffers were promoted on Monday, according to a release from the school.

Tony Greene and Tari Cummings were elevated to associate head coach and associate coach, respectively.

“Over a two-year period, Tony has been fully committed to the University, our women’s basketball program and the mission of preparing champions for life,” head coach Nicki Collen said in a release. “I have given Tony incrementally more autonomy on our in-game defensive strategy, and I feel like this move aligns with his responsibility of leading our defense. Tony has been a huge part of our success the last two years, and I’m excited to see him grow even more in this role.”

“As our recruiting coordinator the past two years, (Tari) has been instrumental in our recruiting efforts, post-player development and helping us build our culture,” Collen said. “Tari’s loyalty to me and this program is unquestionable, and I know any job or responsibility I give her will be executed at the highest level. This role will allow her to mentor not just our student-athletes but also some of our younger staff.”

Additionally, Sophia Young-Malcolm will be an assistant coach in addition to her role as the director of player development, and Aaron Sternecker was named an assistant coach and director of scouting and analytics.

Young-Malcolm and Sternecker were able to be promoted after new NCAA legislation went into effect on July 1 that allows for two additional assistant coaches for on-court instruction in men’s and women’s basketball.

Last week, Baylor and Collen announced that had added Kianna Ray to the staff as director of recruiting and player influence.

Jayhawks, Tar Heels schedule games for 2024 and ‘25

Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, the schools announced Monday.

The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas, and the second Nov. 14, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The teams will square off for the first time since Kansas beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA title game in New Orleans.

Kansas has won four straight in the series, all in the NCAA Tournament under coach Bill Self. The teams have split 12 games since they first met in the 1957 national championship game.

Kansas’ 2,385 all-time wins are the most in college basketball history. North Carolina ranks third with 2,347 wins. The teams have combined for 10 national titles.

Stars extend Nill’s contract after winning GM of the year

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension less than a month after being named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final.

The deal announced Monday would keep Nill with the Stars through the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old has said he hopes to work out a succession plan with owner Tom Gaglardi.

Nill just finished his 10th season in Dallas, which ended with a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after the Stars fell behind the eventual Stanley Cup champions 3-0 in the West final.

The Stars reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in Canada, losing to Tampa Bay in six games. They’ve reached the postseason six times under Nill.

The highlight of Nill’s tenure was the 2017 draft, when the Stars got top defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goalie Jake Oettinger in the first round and high-scoring forward Jason Robertson in the second. Dallas’ top pick in 2021, Wyatt Johnston, was a key contributor as a 19-year-old this past season.

Colts, Texans Rookie QBs agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts

Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts.

Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract.

Stroud, who was drafted second overall, is expected to replace Davis Mills, who struggled as the Texans’ starter for the last two seasons. Mills went 5-22-1 in 28 games, including 26 starts, as the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will enter camp competing for the starting job.

The Colts are counting on Richardson, the former Florida star, to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.