sports briefs

Fairmont’s Bonner signs with BU hoops
Baylor added its second transfer guard of the offseason as Dale Bonner from Fairmont (W. Va.) State signed with the Bears.
The 6-3, 175-pound Bonner, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, follows former Arizona guard James Akinjo, who signed with Baylor last week.
A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Bonner redshirted as a true freshman in 2018-19 before starting all 50 games over the Falcons’ last two seasons at the NCAA Division II level.
He led Fairmont State in scoring and assists both seasons, averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 assists in 30 games as a freshman in 2019-20 and 21.2 points and 4.5 assists in 20 games as a sophomore in 2020-21. He shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range during his two seasons.
“Dale is someone who we targeted because he’s a high character young man with a tremendous work ethic,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He has seen the success we’ve had developing guards, and he wants to continue that tradition. We believe he’s a perfect fit for our program and we’re excited to welcome him into the Baylor family.”
BU volleyball adds Skinner from Kentucky
Baylor’s volleyball program just added an All-American and an NCAA champion all in one fell swoop.
Not to mention a legacy commit.
Baylor announced the signing of graduate transfer Avery Skinner for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Skinner won first-team All-American honors from the AVCA in the 2020-21 season for Kentucky, which won the national championship.
She’s the daughter of former Baylor basketball legend Brian Skinner.
In her four-year career at Kentucky, the outside hitter piled up 821 kills, averaging 3.11 kills per set, to go with 178 digs, 91 blocks and 10 service aces. This past season she hit .366 and averaged 3.77 kills per set.
Skinner is from Katy and played volleyball for the Homeschool Christian Youth Association in the Houston area. Her sister Madi just completed her freshman season at Kentucky.
She joins a Baylor program that went 20-7 and reached the Sweet 16 in the 2021 season.
MCC’s Henderson earns conference pitching honor
McLennan Community College baseball pitcher Logan Henderson is the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Henderson, a freshman from Katy, threw a perfect game against North Central Texas College on Friday, earning a shutout win by striking out 12 and walking nobody in seven innings.
MCC baseball (33-16, 21-7 in conference) returns to action with a doubleheader versus Temple College on Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC softball’s Lopez claims weekly award
McLennan Community College softball first baseman Melayna Lopez was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s Co-Position Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Lopez, from Leander, had a .545 batting average last week with three doubles, two home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored.
The Highlassies (40-16, 25-7 in conference) wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of North Central Texas College.
Capitals’ Wilson fined max $5K
Washington’s Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for his actions during a post-whistle scrum in New York, an outcome the Capitals are ready to move on from and the Rangers feel isn’t sufficient punishment for one of hockey’s most polarizing players.
The NHL fined Wilson $5,000 Tuesday for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich during the second period of a game Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the collective bargaining agreement, and Wilson was not disciplined for throwing Artemi Panarin to the ice moments later.
New York’s Ryan Strome called it a “joke” and said he thought “the league missed one here big time.” The team’s statement was even stronger, calling Wilson’s behavior a “horrifying act of violence” and targeting NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros for his inaction.
“Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely,” the Rangers said.
“Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.”
Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. The fine represents 0.12% of Wilson’s $4.1 million salary for this season.