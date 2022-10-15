Sports briefs

STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 4 Oklahoma State equestrian team swept fences and horsemanship to romp to a 17-3 win over No. 8 Baylor on Saturday.

The Cowgirls (1-1) won both fences and horsemanship by 5-0 scores before capturing reining 4-1. Baylor's Madaline Callaway posted a season-high 73 in reining en route to her eighth career outstanding performer honor.

Baylor's best event was flat riding, but Oklahoma State still took a 3-2 win. The Bears (0-3) will host their first home competition of the season on Friday against No. 1 TCU.

Baylor cross country teams place 8th, 13th at A&M meet

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s cross country teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, with the BU women finishing eighth out of a 38-team field and the men coming in 13th.

Ryan Day had the best showing of any Baylor runner, placing seventh in the 360-runner men’s field. Day clocked in at 23:56.6 in the 8K race. Day finished only five seconds behind his personal best, clocked two weeks ago in Missouri.

Ryan Hodge finished 24th in that race.

On the women’s side, Baylor was topped by Ellie Hodge in 18th place, with a 6K time of 21:03.4.

Baylor’s next meet will be the Big 12 Championships Oct. 28 in Lubbock.

NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

LAS VEGAS — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season.

Saturday's meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes, the same length as last week's contentious session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR had a lengthy slide presentation for the drivers since the one at Charlotte was halted when the meeting deteriorated into an emotional confrontation between drivers and NASCAR leadership.

Several drivers last week likened the Charlotte meeting to an episode of “Seinfeld” as it became “an airing of grievances.” The Las Vegas meeting was much calmer and NASCAR was able to complete presentation, which was expanded to include information from questions raised by the drivers at Charlotte.

Kurt Busch to step away from sport

LAS VEGAS — Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023.

The 44-year-old NASCAR champion made his announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. He choked up when he said doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.'”

“I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven't felt my best. My long-term health is priority number one and I don't feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”

Galaxy advance in MLS Cup

CARSON, Calif. — Julián Araujo of the LA Galaxy bounced back from a costly mistake to score his first goal in two years.

Araujo's header, which came nine minutes after the Galaxy's first apparent goal was disallowed by VAR, propelled the Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Galaxy, making their first postseason appearance since 2019, advanced to play rival and top-seeded Los Angeles FC on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals.

NBA adds 2 more women refs

The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow.

Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time.

Flores and Mosher earned promotions from the G League level, as did another pair of new hires — Matt Kallio, who becomes the NBA’s first international full-time official, and Robert Hussey.

Flores and Mosher join Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Simone Jelks, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder and Danielle Scott as women at the full-time NBA referee level. Ten women have held that job in league history, with the current eight joining Violet Palmer and Dee Kantner on that list.