sports briefs

Cowboys cut Smith for future cap space
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.
Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety. The move can’t become official before Wednesday.
The decision won’t save the Cowboys any money on Smith’s $9.8 million salary cap figure this year, but protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.
The team said on its website that attempts to trade Smith were unsuccessful.
Dallas drafted Smith in the second round in 2016 knowing he wouldn’t play as a rookie because of a significant left knee injury sustained in his final game with Notre Dame at the Fiesta Bowl.
After an up-and-down debut in 2017, Smith had his best season in 2018 with 150 tackles and career bests of four sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. It was the only one of his four full seasons when the Cowboys made the playoffs.
Smith signed a $64 million, five-year extension before the 2019 season. About $34 million of that contract was guaranteed.
Even with Neal out for a second consecutive game because of COVID-19 protocols Sunday against Carolina, Smith played just 28 snaps. Neal is expected to return from the COVID-19 reserve list this week against the New York Giants.
BU volleyball traveling to play UNT
After a split with Texas Tech last weekend, the 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will step out of Big 12 play for a road match against North Texas in Denton on Wednesday.
The Bears (8-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) dropped three spots in the AVCA Top 25 poll following their split with the unranked Red Raiders. They still rank second in the conference in hitting percentage (.276) behind No. 1-ranked Texas (.321). Senior Yossiana Pressley leads the conference in kills per set (4.39) and points per set (4.88).
North Texas is 9-7 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA action after sweeping Louisiana Tech on the road last weekend.
Match time at the North Texas Volleyball Center is 6 p.m.
Veteran Gasol announces retirement
MADRID — Wishing his “older brother” Kobe Bryant could be there by his side, Pau Gasol finally put an end to a basketball career that went “way beyond my dreams and expectations.”
Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday after a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain’s national team.
“In the end, playing until the age of 41, with everything that I have done, I think that’s not bad,” Gasol said. “I’m very pleased and very grateful for having the career that I had and for receiving so much affection and support.”
Gasol had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, which marked his fifth Olympics.
Gasol had been with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because a left-foot injury that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years.
“I’m going to retire from professional basketball,” Gasol said. “It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but it’s a decision that I really thought over.”