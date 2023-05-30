Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baylor volleyball players aid US Under-21 team to gold medal

Team red, white and blue had a very green and gold distinction.

The U.S. Women’s Under-21 Volleyball Team defended its championship at the NORCECA Pan American Cup on Sunday, defeating Mexico, 3-0, in the final. The U.S. roster included Baylor players Lauren Briseno and Allie Sczech along with BU associate coach Joshua Walker on the coaching staff.

“I thought that Mexico were great hosts this week and it was a wonderful crowd,” said Team USA coach Dan Fisher. “Our girls did a good job of not letting the crowd get to them. I thought our pins were very impressive the whole tournament and hit for very high numbers. Tonight, in the third set, Mexico really took a lot of chances with their serve, and it worked. We had to fight through that storm, and we did. I’m proud of this group.”

Briseno tallied 10 digs in the win.

Baylor golf's Keefer ties for 52nd at NCAA Championships

Baylor senior Johnny Keefer shot a 4-over 74 in Monday’s fourth round of the NCAA Golf Championships to close out his season at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Keefer had advanced to the fourth round as an individual after a 2-under 68 in the third round. His total score of 8-over 288 left Keefer tied for 52nd overall, and represented Baylor’s best-ever 72-hole score for the NCAA Championships.

That score bested Matthew Perrine and Hunter Shattuck’s previous mark of 290 set back in the 2017 NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms.

Midway’s Clark earns All-Region honors at Angelo State

In his junior season with the Angelo State Rams baseball team, former Midway Panther Tripp Clark picked up All-South Region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

As designated hitter, Clark hit .370 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 62 RBI and helped the Rams to Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament titles as well as a South Central Regional title to advance to the NCAA Division II College World Series.

The Rams will open the DII CWS No. 6 Southern New Hampshire at 12:30 p.m. on June 4 in Cary, N.C. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Four MCC softball players pick up All-Region merits

Four McLennan softball players earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NJCAA Division I West All-Region honors for the 2023 season.

Sophomores Sydney Kirby and Riley Rutherford were named to the First Team while sophomore Rachel Wicker and freshman Madison Hornback were Second Team selections.

Kirby, a first baseman from Cypress, appeared in 52 games this year had a team-high batting average of .462, an on-base percentage of. 558 and a .823 slugging percentage. She also led in doubles with 21 and walks with 31.

Rutherford, a designated player/catcher from Katy, appeared in 55 games this year with a .354 batting average and led the team with 12 home runs.

Wicker, a second baseman from Puyallup, Washington, appeared in 51 games after transferring from Iowa State University. She was second on the team in hits with 61 and triples with six and third on the team with a .412 batting average.

Hornback, an outfielder from West Columbia, appeared in 38 games and was fourth on the team with a .389 batting average and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. At the plate, she had 42 hits, eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 RBI.