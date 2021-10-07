Sports Briefs

Bears picked to defend Big 12 women's hoops title
A lot has changed around the Baylor women’s basketball program, but not the Bears’ status in the Big 12.
The conference released its preseason poll on Thursday and Baylor was in its usual place, predicted with win the Big 12 championship.
Baylor has won 11 consecutive conference titles and 12 overall. That’s the legacy first-year head coach Nicki Collen will be trying to keep going. Collen took over for former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey in May. Mulkey took the head coaching job at LSU in her home state in April.
The Big 12 also released its preseason all-conference team this week. Baylor was well-represented there as usual as well. Bears senior forward NaLyssa Smith was picked as the conference player of the year, while graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis was the preseason newcomer of the year.
Other Baylor players on the preseason All-Big 12 squad included senior center Queen Egbo on the first team and Ja’Mee Asberry and Lewis in the honorable mention category.
The Bears open the season versus Texas State on Nov. 9 at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor men's basketball team to meet public at McLane
Members of the national champion Baylor men’s basketball team will be available for a meet-and-greet time on Saturday prior to Baylor’s football game with West Virginia.
Fans can take photos with the players, though autograph requests are not being accepted.
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brazos Parking area, 1400 MLK Drive, across from McLane Stadium. The team will be split up into two groups. Group 1, with Adam Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Flo Thamba, Zach Loveday, Dale Bonner, Langston Love and Jeremy Sochan, will be on hand from 8:30 to 9:30.
The second group consists of Matthew Mayer, James Akinjo, Austin Sacks, Dain Dainja, Kendall Brown, LJ Cryer and Jordan Turner, and will meet with fans from 9:30 to 10:30.
The event is sponsored by Alliance Bank Central Texas.
Kansas upsets No. 23 Baylor soccer, 2-1
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Rylan Childers and Brie Severns scored first-half goals as Kansas won its first Big 12 soccer game with a 2-1 upset of No. 23 Baylor on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park.
Childers scored on a penalty kick less than five minutes into the game while Severns scored seven minutes later to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.
Baylor (7-3-3, 3-0) finally scored with less than 10 minutes remaining on Kayley Ables' goal. Emilie Gavillet collected four saves for the Jayhawks (6-8-1, 1-4).
The Bears will face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan.
BU equestrian hosts OSU
The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open Big 12 competition by hosting No. 4 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears are coming off a season-opening 13-6 victory at No. 10 Tennessee- Martin in which they swept all four individual events for the fifth time in the last three seasons.
Senior Caroline Fuller and junior Elsie Naruszewicz were named NCEA National Riders of the Month in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively, following their performances against the Skyhawks.
Friday's match will be the season opener for Oklahoma State.
Rangers to visit Baylor Ballpark
The Texas Rangers will visit Baylor Ballpark on Oct. 28, as the Rangers’ instructional league team plays a game against Baylor.
It’s part of a tour by the Rangers pitting their instructional league team against Texas colleges. They’ll face Texas Tech in Lubbock Oct. 25, Dallas Baptist at Horner Ballpark on Oct. 26, and will face TCU at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Oct. 29.
First pitch is 6:30 p.m. for the Baylor game.
Kenny Holmberg and Carlos Cardoza, who managed Triple-A West Round Rock and Low-A East Down East, respectively in 2021, will oversee the Rangers’ instructional league’s games in Texas.
Masks prevalent at Boston Marathon
BOSTON — In addition to a medal, some water and maybe a banana, volunteers will be handing out masks to the Boston Marathon finishers as they leave the socially distanced course and disperse into the city’s bustling Back Bay.
With an indoor mask mandate in Boston, race organizers have ordered 200,000 of them for their staff, volunteers and runners who didn’t slide them onto their arms or into their pockets when they got off the bus in Hopkinton and took off for Copley Square.
That’s just one of the changes when the first-ever fall Boston Marathon hits the streets Monday following the cancellation of the 2020 race and a six-month delay in ’21.
“It’s been more than 900 days since we last ran together here,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said at a safety briefing on Thursday. “While the streets remain the same, pretty much everything else is different.”