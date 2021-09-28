Sports Briefs

At 36 years old, James is on a roster of his peers as he enters his 19th NBA season. Nine of the Lakers’ 14 current players are 32 or older, including including eight of their 11 new additions — and Anthony Davis is a high-mileage 28. Depending on any late moves, the Lakers’ average age is likely to be nearly 31, which would be two years older than any other NBA roster.

But instead of fixating on his new teammates’ 1980s birthdates, James thinks people should be focusing on the skill, experience and athleticism represented by all those numbers.

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a supporting cast of accomplished NBA veterans are teaming up with James and Davis, and they are confident they can prove age is not yet a hindrance to their incredible talent.

Kentucky football players not indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury in Fayette County, Kentucky, has declined to indict six University of Kentucky football players on first-degree burglary charges.

The charges were brought last month following a police investigation of an incident last March at a private party.