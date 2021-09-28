Sports Briefs

Skinner Big 12 volleyball offensive POY
Baylor volleyball’s Avery Skinner was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The senior grad transfer from Kentucky went for 27 kills and 13 digs in a pair of Baylor sweeps over Kansas State last weekend. Her 5.25 points-per-set average led the Bears.
Skinner and the No. 9 Bears (7-3 overall, 2-0 Big 12) will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, hosting Texas Tech.
Baylor seniors earn Big 12 soccer honors
Baylor senior defender Sarah Norman and senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt have received Big 12 player of the week honors.
The weekly award was the third for Wandt this season while Norman earned the first of her career. Both players helped the Bears open Big 12 play with road wins over Oklahoma State last Thursday and No. 8 TCU on Sunday, both by 2-1 scores.
Wandt tied her season high with seven saves against TCU and picked up career wins No. 49 and 50, the most for a goalkeeper in Baylor history. She passed Dawn Greathouse, who posted 49 wins during her Baylor career.
The Bears (6-2-3) will face Texas Tech in their Big 12 home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Patterson still mad at SMU
FORT WORTH — TCU coach Gary Patterson said assistant Jerry Kill sustained a concussion when he got knocked down during a postgame scuffle after a home loss to SMU over the weekend and accused his opponent of plotting a provacative flag planting at midfield.
Patterson insisted Tuesday that Kill would not have been knocked down had Mustangs players not been trying to plant their school flag.
“He got hit twice ... I cannot substantiate that it was a SMU or TCU person, but it did happen. If we wouldn’t have had the flags, it wouldn’t have happened,” Patterson said during his weekly news conference.
Patterson said he believed SMU planned the flag planting, a claim strongly denied by SMU athletic director Rick Hart.
Kill, the former Minnesota head coach who was the best man in his wedding, had a two-inch knot and scrapes on the back of his head, Patterson said.
LeBron optimistic about Lakers
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James has heard the basketball world talking about how the Los Angeles Lakers are too old, and he is laughing — both literally and figuratively.
“Some of the memes and some of the jokes have been extremely funny,” James said with a grin Tuesday.
At 36 years old, James is on a roster of his peers as he enters his 19th NBA season. Nine of the Lakers’ 14 current players are 32 or older, including including eight of their 11 new additions — and Anthony Davis is a high-mileage 28. Depending on any late moves, the Lakers’ average age is likely to be nearly 31, which would be two years older than any other NBA roster.
But instead of fixating on his new teammates’ 1980s birthdates, James thinks people should be focusing on the skill, experience and athleticism represented by all those numbers.
Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a supporting cast of accomplished NBA veterans are teaming up with James and Davis, and they are confident they can prove age is not yet a hindrance to their incredible talent.
Kentucky football players not indicted
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury in Fayette County, Kentucky, has declined to indict six University of Kentucky football players on first-degree burglary charges.
The charges were brought last month following a police investigation of an incident last March at a private party.
Lexington police arrested Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Devito Tisdale, Joel Williams, Earnest Sanders IV and Andru Phillips on Aug. 19. Tisdale was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.
All six second-year players pleaded not guilty on Aug. 20 and later waived their cases to a state grand jury, which dismissed the charges on Tuesday. The wanton endangerment charge against Tisdale was also dismissed.
Cincinnati preparing for Notre Dame
CINCINNATI — Luke Fickell understands that bye weeks can come in handy during a grueling college football season.
He’s just not sure that the week off enjoyed by his Cincinnati players came at the best time.
The No. 7 Bearcats were off last week after improving to 3-0 by coming back from a 14-0 deficit on the road to beat Indiana, 38-24. Cincinnati’s fifth-year coach would’ve preferred to maintain that momentum.
“Obviously, coming off a bye week is a little different,” Fickell said Tuesday during his weekly media session. “I’m not one of those guys who loves bye weeks. It kind of messes with your rhythm. I know there are some benefits to bye weeks, though it’s not about getting healthy three weeks into the season.”
Fickell knows what’s at stake this week as Cincinnati prepares to travel to South Bend, Indiana, to face No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0), led by former Bearcats coach Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.