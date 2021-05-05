Sports Briefs

Baylor golfers headed to Stillwater Regional
The Baylor men’s golf team grabbed the No. 7 seed at the upcoming Stillwater (Okla.) Regional for the NCAA tournament.
The field was announced on Wednesday, with Baylor earning its 23rd straight NCAA tournament bid. The Oklahoma State-hosted regional will be held May 17-19 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, featuring a par-72 course.
The NCAA’s other regionals are being held in Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; and Cle Elum, Wash.
In addition to No. 1 seed Oklahoma State and the seventh-seeded Bears, the rest of the Stillwater Regional includes No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 SMU, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 Sam Houston State, No. 9 Little Rock, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Northwestern, No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Middle Tennessee State.
The top five teams from each of the six regionals will move on to the NCAA Championship, May 28 through June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
MCC softball opens postseason Thursday
The McLennan Community College softball team will open up action in the NJCAA Region V North Championship beginning Thursday in Denison, on the campus of Grayson College.
MCC (40-16) is the second seed for the eight-team regional tournament and will face seventh-seeded North Central (11-21) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders just swept a four-game series from North Central that wrapped up Monday.
Other first-round matchups for the tournament include third-seeded Vernon playing sixth-seeded Cisco at noon, top-seeded Grayson meeting eighth-seeded Ranger at 5 p.m., and fourth-seeded Temple dueling fifth-seeded Weatherford at 7:30 p.m.
MCC has walloped 105 home runs in its 56 games, led by freshman Julia Herzinger’s 19.
Clemson DE Foster returning to Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive end Justin Foster, who missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and asthma, has changed his mind about leaving the Tigers and will rejoin the program.
Foster, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound senior from Shelby, North Carolina, had decided to give up the college game because of lingering affects of contracting the coronavirus combined with his asthma. However, he said he got encouraging news at a recent doctor’s appointment and felt good enough to start working out.
Foster called Clemson coach Dabo Swinney that he wanted to come back. “It’s not often you get a call from a great player that you think is gone and he says he’s coming back, so just a great thing,” Swinney said in a statement.
Foster has played in 39 games and made 13 starts from 2017-19. He has 66 career tackles including seven sacks.
Lions release RB Johnson
The Detroit Lions are releasing running back Kerryon Johnson, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the Lions had not announced the move.
Detroit drafted the former Auburn standout in the second round in 2018. Johnson became expendable after the team drafted D’Andre Swift No. 35 overall in 2020, signed free agent running back Jamaal Williams in March and drafted Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson last week.
Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons. He also has 61 career receptions for 527 yards and three scores.
Last year, he had 181 yards rushing and two scores on 52 carries and had 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.
American Pharoah joins Racing Hall of Fame
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The highlight of Bob Baffert’s Hall of Fame career as a thoroughbred trainer happened six years ago. Nothing else comes close.
“Winning the Triple Crown with American Pharoah was the greatest sports moment of my life,” said Baffert, fresh from winning his seventh Kentucky Derby. “It was so emotional and such a terrific thing for racing. He deserves all the accolades he gets.”
The greatest accolade came at Wednesday’s announcement that American Pharoah has been elected to the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame. Seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher also were elected.
American Pharoah ended racing’s 37-year Triple Crown drought when he swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes in 2015. A bay colt bred in Kentucky by owner Zayat Stables, American Pharoah went on to win the Haskell Invitational and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Coupled with his victories earlier in the year in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, he was voted Horse of the Year and Champion 3-Year-Old Male for 2015, a year after he was crowned as the top 2-year-old.