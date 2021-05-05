Sports Briefs

Foster has played in 39 games and made 13 starts from 2017-19. He has 66 career tackles including seven sacks.

Lions release RB Johnson

The Detroit Lions are releasing running back Kerryon Johnson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the Lions had not announced the move.

Detroit drafted the former Auburn standout in the second round in 2018. Johnson became expendable after the team drafted D’Andre Swift No. 35 overall in 2020, signed free agent running back Jamaal Williams in March and drafted Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson last week.

Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons. He also has 61 career receptions for 527 yards and three scores.

Last year, he had 181 yards rushing and two scores on 52 carries and had 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

American Pharoah joins Racing Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The highlight of Bob Baffert’s Hall of Fame career as a thoroughbred trainer happened six years ago. Nothing else comes close.