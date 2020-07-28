A little more talk: Waco sports radio scene has grown during pandemic

Luckily for 1660 ESPN Central Texas, they had another skilled on-air voice ready to step into the void.

Qiant Myers, known to many listeners as “Your Boy Q,” is now providing local content on the show “Unnecessary Roughness” with Ward Whites and Steven Simcox. They’re in the same place as always on 1660 AM and 92.3 FM.

Myers said he talks sports on the radio in a relaxed way like he would if he were hanging out with good friends and family at a local pub. But he also has a valuable skill set behind the scenes.

“Unfortunately some really talented people didn’t get to stick around and continue working at the radio station,” Myers said. “The one thing I’m very fortunate for is I know how to do a lot of things at the radio station besides just go on the radio and talk. Knowing how to do a lot of things really made me an asset.”

Myers and Catalina both keep hustling when their shows are over as both have NFL podcasts. Myers, a California native, is an authority on all things Raiders, while Catalina is a well-known presence in the Dallas Cowboys press box.

As sports lurch back into action, all the local sports talk guys are eager for games. But they’ve also learned a few things since the pandemic put sports on hold.