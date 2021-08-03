A long way to the top: Midway alum covers Sport Climbing in Tokyo

The next day, she was on a WhatsApp call describing for her old hometown newspaper everything from the type of competition in Sport Climbing to the future of the event, which has already been accepted for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“It’s nice to get brought back to explaining some of the fundamental elements,” Talley said. “I haven’t been a climber all my life, but I’ve been deeply entrenched in it for four years now and it’s really good to get both sides of the story. This moment right now is definitely a turning point because climbing is getting taken out of its safe little core world. All the sudden, people are going to watch it and have questions and be interested in it.”

Talley and Glassberg are taking photos and writing articles for sites like Climbing.com and GymClimber.com. As members of the world’s elite climbing fraternity, they have photographed most of the competitors at these Olympics. But they’re particularly close with the American team. Climbers Brooke Raboutou and Colin Duffy, like Talley and Glassberg, live and train in Boulder, Colo. The other two athletes on the four-member Team USA, Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie, live and train in Salt Lake City and have been longtime co-climbers with Glassberg.

So, like any sportswriter, they can’t help but inwardly cheer for their friends.