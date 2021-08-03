A long way to the top: Midway alum covers Sport Climbing in Tokyo

Anyone who follows Midway alumnus Jessica Talley on Instagram has seen some truly spectacular photos that she’s posted over the last several years.
Even by social media standards, where pics from exotic locations pop up on a daily basis, Talley’s snapshots stand out. There’s the one of two tiny figures scaling the massive red rock cliff of Castleton Tower in Utah. Another, taken by her husband Jon Glassberg, shows Talley working her way over a narrow boulder in a rocky canyon in Rocklands, South Africa. You can keep scrolling and the fantastic images just keep coming.
Then, about three weeks ago, a new type of picture emerged under Talley’s Instagram handle. Suddenly, members of Team USA began to appear in candid photos of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
Talley, who has a photojournalism degree from Texas and a master of visual arts from University of Paris, and Glassberg, a professional climber, photographer and filmmaker, have been embedded with the United States Olympic Climbing Team as the sport makes its debut in Tokyo.
In fact, the couple are more or less the only sport-specific media for the climbing events from the U.S.
“That’s why it’s fun,” Talley said. “Yesterday I got to do a super core conversation with one of the (climbing apparatus) route setters.”
The next day, she was on a WhatsApp call describing for her old hometown newspaper everything from the type of competition in Sport Climbing to the future of the event, which has already been accepted for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
“It’s nice to get brought back to explaining some of the fundamental elements,” Talley said. “I haven’t been a climber all my life, but I’ve been deeply entrenched in it for four years now and it’s really good to get both sides of the story. This moment right now is definitely a turning point because climbing is getting taken out of its safe little core world. All the sudden, people are going to watch it and have questions and be interested in it.”
Talley and Glassberg are taking photos and writing articles for sites like Climbing.com and GymClimber.com. As members of the world’s elite climbing fraternity, they have photographed most of the competitors at these Olympics. But they’re particularly close with the American team. Climbers Brooke Raboutou and Colin Duffy, like Talley and Glassberg, live and train in Boulder, Colo. The other two athletes on the four-member Team USA, Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie, live and train in Salt Lake City and have been longtime co-climbers with Glassberg.
So, like any sportswriter, they can’t help but inwardly cheer for their friends.
“I shoot with Brooke all the time,” Talley said. “She comes from a really intense climbing family. She has an American mom and a French dad and her parents were both champion competition climbers in the 80s. They own a kids’ climbing gym in Boulder. She and Colin both grew up in that gym together.
“We’ll be really, really rooting for them. We just can’t help it.”
Sport Climbing will be awarding two sets of medals — one for each of the men’s and women’s events — during its debut Olympics. Talley explained that its created a kind of hybrid competition for these Games that will not be seen again. To get its foot in the door, climbing has created a multiple-discipline competition in which athletes are scored in speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering. In other international events, speed climbers don’t mix much with the other events, but exceptions were made to get on the Olympic stage.
“Speed climbing is a set route,” Talley said. “For the climbing world, speed climbing is kind of set apart. Most rock climbers don’t care about speed climbing normally. They had to accommodate it and try to excel at it for these Olympics. Generally speed climbers, that’s all they do is speed climbing.”
Chances are, if you’ve watched rock climbing as a sport, you were watching lead climbing.
“Lead climbing is the most popular style,” Talley said. “It’s climbing up a tall route of a wall. As you’re going, you’re clipping into pre-attached protection — little carabiners that you clip into as you’re going up the wall. It’s definitely the most scary type of climbing.
“The winner is not the person who gets to the top. The winner is the person that gets the highest on the wall.”
Talley said her favorite event as a participant is bouldering, especially in Fontainbleau outside of Paris.
“Bouldering is the more technical, difficult and slightly more mental game,” Talley said. “It’s about problem solving, basically. You’re doing a short climbing problem on a wall and you’re not using a rope. When you fall, you fall onto a soft crash pad. It’s more difficult moves and trying to figure them out and execute them very quickly.”
The current sport climbing competitors as well as media like Talley and Glassberg are in a unique position because they find themselves describing the intricacies of their game even to International Olympic Committee officials assigned to direct their event. Talley said officials wanted to dispense with confidential routes in lead climbing and bouldering, which would have eliminated one of the core skills of those disciplines. The climbers and the officials compromised on some aspects in order to make the routes more TV friendly and interesting to first-time fans.
Some sports fans watching climbing on one of NBC’s channels might be surprised to see that the athletes are scaling a manufactured wall on an outdoor stage, similar to a scene at Austin City Limits Music Festival, rather than a rocky outcropping somewhere in the wilderness of Japan.
Talley will be right at home, though. She’ll be taking pictures, making notes for articles and blogs and, of course, pulling for her countrymen and the sport as a whole.
As she started her day on Wednesday, Talley was excited that Coleman and Duffy both made the finals on the men's side on Tuesday, and looking forward to the women competing.
“I think there’s a good chance one of the American women is going to get on the podium,” Talley said. “If an American wins a medal, that might jump start it even more.”