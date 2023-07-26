The Waco Warriors are back on the scene.

The idea for the new Waco Christian Academy had been ruminating for more than a few years at Moldbreakers Fellowship Church but with the disbanding of Parkview Christian Academy earlier this year, a hole was left to be filled and the timing could not have been more right.

“We’ve been throwing around the idea for about four or five years, just trying to figure out what we wanted to do,” said Bryce Frazier, who coached football at Eagle Christian Academy up until last year and also coached at Parkview prior to his time at ECA. “With Parkview shutting down, it bumped the timeline. We were planning to start out just football and just do like a home-schooled team that was allowing homeschoolers but that could house kids to go to school as well if they needed it. After the first couple of interest meetings, we were like, we just need to go ahead and launch the thing and we’re going to do it this year.”

Through the leadership of pastor Tommy Frazier, Bryce’s father, Moldbreakers Fellowship will welcome in most of the former Parkview Christian students as well as students attending other schools without football teams or home-schooled students to from the new Waco Christian Academy team. According to Bryce, Tommy was in education for more than 30 years and was a coach for about 25, which included coaching the original Waco Christian Warriors in the early 1990s. Bryce said it felt important to bring back the Waco Christian name.

The original Waco Christian Academy even won a TAPPS Class 2A state title in 1989.

“I don’t know if it’s necessary bringing back a lot of the traditions but when you think of a Christian school in Waco there’s no one that can just put Waco in front of it. That’s one of the things that we really wanted to do,” Bryce said. “Being at other schools, ‘Well, I’m at Eagle or I’m at Parkview or I’m at Live Oak.’ Well, where’s that? Then you have to say Waco.

“So being able to say Waco Christian Academy, that’s important and we wanted people to see that. That way people knew we were here and there’s one in town that’s proud to say it’s from Waco.”

On the gridiron, the Warriors will be playing six-man football as part of the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO), the same league in which local home-schooled program Texas Wind competes. The team currently consists of 11 to 12 players, Frazier said, some of whom joined from Parkview. Frazier said they’ve been working little by little this summer on preparing the team for the season and are excited to start practice next week.

“It’s been bits at a time — four or five here, four or five there — but it is what it is. It’s private school,” Frazier said. “Kids in the summer, it’s hard to get them to do stuff sometimes, especially at a new startup. I fully anticipate that to change in the future, but this year is just so new to everybody that people don’t know what to expect from me, don’t know what to expect from the program.”

The Warriors currently have a nine-game regular-season schedule, with the possibility of one more game being added. Early matchups include an early season contest against a team form Frazier’s hometown of Rockwall in Week 1 and a game with Johnson County Sports Association, another home-schooled program, in Week 2, a program Frazier faced during his time at ECA. Games against Gholson, Mount Calm and Temple’s CenTex Homeschool are slated toward the middle of the season. Waco Christian will also make trips to San Antonio and the DFW area.

“It’s kind of a new schedule to everybody,” Frazier said. “Some of them just go, ‘Oh well, who’s this team and who’s that team?’ I know them all pretty well, but the kids might not. Over time they’ll develop little rivalries here and there. That’s probably the fun thing about growth, you get to see that stuff happen.”

Waco Christian’s arrival, coupled with Parkview Christian’s disbanding, means that Waco will maintain six teams that play six-man football as either a private school or a mix of private school and home-schooled students. Those include Vanguard, Live Oak, Eagle Christian, Methodist Children’s Home and Texas Wind. There are also a pair of 11-man private programs in Bishop Reicher and the Centex (Homeschooled) Outlaws.

For Frazier, the most exciting part is creating a new winning culture at Waco Christian, especially since most of the players haven’t experienced much in the way of on-field success. He’s also hoping to see the growth from the freshmen and sophomores that haven’t had the chance to play varsity yet.

“Honestly, for me it’s just creating that culture of excellence and creating a culture of getting the kids in that championship culture not just on the field but off the field,” Frazier said. “When I say ‘championship coaching’ it doesn’t just mean winning a championship at state, it’s the way you coach them off the field, too. I just want those kids to feel that.

“So, the biggest thing we’re looking forward to this year is getting these kids out there and letting them see what it means to be part of that kind of culture, because all of them have never been a part of it.”