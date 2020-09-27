Local golf wins 2020 Texas Senior Amateur at Ridgewood

But the former MCC and Baylor golfer, who has lived here his entire life and played hundreds if not thousands of rounds at Ridgewood, still had plenty of nervous moments.

“The greens were really fast and it was a struggle today,” he said. “10 years ago, I lost in the finals of the Texas Mid-Amateur and to get to where I am now in senior amateur golf is just incredible.”

Derrick rolled in a clutch 20-foot par putt on the par 4 14th hole and while he bogeyed the 15th hole still held a slim cushion coming to the closing holes at Ridgewood.

“To be honest, I knew it was tight, but I didn’t really know where I stood until the 17th hole when a high school teammate of mine said I had a one-shot lead.”

Teeing off into the teeth of the wind which gusted to 20-30 miles per hour at times, he piped his drive down the left center of the fairway and put another brilliant approach on the green leading to a two-putt par.

“18 is really tough. I can’t tell you how many times I bogeyed that hole in the past,” Derrick said.