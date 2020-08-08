Aranda encouraged by first practice day

“This doesn’t look like a first day,” Aranda said. “There weren’t a lot of busts. In a lot of ways, there’s a bit of a continuation. In some ways, the team part is a continuation from the OTAs we just finished. In terms of the communication and the ownership, guys can say stuff but it’s different when they own what they say. Their body language, their demeanor, there’s just a difference. So there are guys out there owning it, so we feel good about that.”

Aranda enjoyed seeing his veteran players teaching the younger players. Baylor returns seven offensive starters, but must rebuild defensively with just two starters returning, including Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada.

“A rookie may have a question, and he’s getting the answers, getting explained not only about the how but the why,” Aranda said. “It’s impressive to see. I thought the grind is certainly there, so you can kind of see it looming in the foreground here. I know the leadership that we have. That will end up being a real positive for us.”

While some college players in other programs across the country have announced that they’re opting out of the season due to coronavirus concerns, Aranda said none of his players have indicated that they want to step away at this point.