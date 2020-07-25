John Werner: Backcountry a respite in age of coronavirus

After two day hikes, we did our first backpack up to Quartz Lake located outside of Pagosa Springs. We had tried the hike nine years ago, but a storm stopped us from getting all the way to the lake.

But this time, we had ideal weather and climbed through abundant wildflowers to reach the alpine lake late in the afternoon. Carrying a 40-pound backpack, the altitude made for a slow 4½-mile hike that rose 2,400 feet to a 12,400-foot pass.

But it was great to leave the crowds behind and spend a quiet evening in near solitude at the lake.

That’s social distancing at its finest.

Our next backpack took us to the Highland Mary Lakes outside of Silverton. This time, the monsoon rolled in and we were pelted by hail on the way up the trail. But the payoff was tremendous. The trio of alpine lakes is incomparable and the views at sunset were stunning.

The following morning, we hiked above the lake for an encompassing view of the Continental Divide. But an early storm rolled in and we were blasted by larger hail on the way down. Oh well, just part of the backpacking experience.

On the way down the trail, we saw some hikers whose loads were carried by llamas. I wondered if we were hiking in western Colorado or had taken a wrong turn to Peru.