Lightning around Waco brought a halt to Baylor’s penultimate baseball game of the season.
The Bears held a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning over Cal State-Bakersfield when the officials were forced to suspend the game Friday night due to the nasty weather. They’ll resume the game at that point at noon Saturday, and then wrap up the series (and the season) with a third game thereafter.
Baylor took advantage of a couple of home runs in banging out to the lead, a Gavin Brzozowski solo shot in the first inning and a Kolby Branch three-run blast in the fourth. The Bears also scored on a Brzozowski sac fly in the third.