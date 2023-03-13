For the first time in 17 years, Baylor will host Rice in baseball on Tuesday.

The Bears and Owls have played 218 times over the years, including for a long stretch as rivals in the Southwest Conference, but this marks Rice’s first trip to Baylor Ballpark since 2006. In that game, the Owls beat the Bears, 6-4.

Rice comes in at 8-8 on the season. The Owls are coached by former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr., a former Rice All-American.

Baylor is 5-11 on the season after being swept by Mercer over the weekend. The Bears are 2-1 in mid-week games with wins over Houston Christian and Dallas Baptist in addition to a loss to UTSA.

First pitch Tuesday is 6:30 p.m., and the game will also be streamed on ESPN+.