After back-to-back losses to close out the weekend against Central Michigan, the Baylor baseball team will be back on the diamond Tuesday to host Houston Christian.

The Bears (1-2) opened the Mitch Thompson Era with a 6-5 walk-off win over CMU on Friday night in 10 innings. But they dropped the last two games by scores of 20-5 and 4-3.

Houston Christian (0-3) dropped all three of its opening weekend games to UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Huskies were outscored by a combined 30-10.

Sophomore Kobe Andrade will get his first start of the season on the mound for BU after starting in center field in each of the Bears’ first three games. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.