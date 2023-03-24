STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor baseball team put up a fight, but Oklahoma State was able to walk-it off for an 11-9 extra inning win Friday night at O'Brate Stadium.

A two-run homer by OSU shortstop Marcus Brown in the 11th inning completed the comeback for the Cowboys (18-5 overall, 2-2 Big 12), who were down 7-0 in the third inning.

It was the tale of two games as the first half of the game saw a barrage of offense before turning into somewhat of a pitcher’s duel in the later innings.

The Bears (9-13, 2-2) picked up a walk to start the ninth but were sent swinging back to the dugout by OSU utility Nolan McLean. Baylor righty Brett Garcia began the bottom of the inning with a strike out and a ground out but then a walk and a hit-by-pitch prompted the Bears to call Hambleton Oliver into the game. The fourth-year struck out on six pitches to send the game to extras.

Baylor earned another walk to start the 10th but McLean managed to erase the threat by striking out the next three. Oliver kept the Bears in the game with a pair of swinging strikeouts split by a groundout.

Baylor got a pair of hits in the top of the 11th but a tag at third base on a thrown from right field saved the Cowboys.

Oliver took the loss by giving up the walk-off.

Kolby Branch extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a single up the middle then came in to score on a double by Hunter Simmons to put the Bears up early in the first inning.

A one-out walk was erased in the bottom of the inning when OSU first baseman David Mendham grounded out to Baylor second baseman Cole Posey to spark a 4-6-3 double play.

The Bears continued to string together hits, extending their lead to 7-0 in the top of the third. Centerfielder Caleb Bergman led off with a single up the middle and Branch joined him with a hit to right.

Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky moved both over with a sac bunt then a walk to Simmons loaded the bases. Right fielder Gavin Brzozowski drove in Bergman with a single to right, then Posey hit one over the shortstop to bring in Branch. Simmons scored on a throwing error by the leftfielder.

Designated hitter Zach Mazoch got a high fastball, the same pitch that sent John Ceccoli back to the dugout while Mazoch was on deck, and tapped it out over right center with a three-run homer.

The Cowboys finally responded in the bottom of the third, with Mendham bashing OSU’s 41st home run of the season over the right-field wall to make it a four-run game.

Oklahoma State put up a six-spot in the fourth to get ahead. Grant Golomb took over for Baylor starter Blake Helton after the fifth-year gave up a run on a single to right following a lead-off double.

Cowboys catcher Chase Adkinson doubled then scored on a one-out triple by second baseman Roc Riggio. Outfielder/pitcher Nolan McLean homered to add two more runs. Another double and RBI single gave OSU a two-run lead going into the fifth.

Baylor took advantage of some defensive mistakes to tie the game in the sixth. Mazoch singled and advanced to third on a throwing error by the pitcher which allowed catcher Cortlan Castle to reach base on a fielder’s choice. Mazoch scored unearned on a bunt single by Bergman and Castle moved on to second on another pitcher error.

A sac fly by Branch brought in Castle to even the score up at 9-9.

The Bears left a runner stranded in the seventh but forced the Cowboys to the same in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Calder relieved Adam Muirhead who had taken over for Golomb in the fifth and got a pair of strike outs to end the inning.

The freshman left-hander got Mendham to fly out in the bottom of the eighth then gave way for Brett Garcia to strike out McLean and get leftfielder Nolan Schubart to ground out.