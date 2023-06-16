Baylor pitcher Will Rigney announced Friday via social media that he is transferring to the University of Texas to wrap up his college baseball career.

Rigney, a former Midway standout, went 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA in parts of four seasons for the Bears from 2020-23. As a redshirt junior this season, the right-hander recorded a 3-3 record with a 4.18 ERA to go with 42 strikeouts in 32⅓ innings.

Injuries plagued him throughout his time at Baylor, including a UCL elbow injury and rotator cuff issues. He’ll join a Longhorn program that includes his former BU head coach Steve Rodriguez as head coach.

“Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas for graduate school and to continue my baseball career,” Rigney tweeted.

His father Charlie played catcher at Baylor from 1989-91, earning all-Southwest Conference honors.