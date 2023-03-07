It might be Spring Break, but the Baylor baseball team is happy to work overtime.

Kolby Branch golfed a bloop single just inside the right-field line to score the winning run in a wild 8-7 win for the Bears over Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Branch went 3-for-7 with a pair of RBIs for the Bears (5-8), who nabbed their second extra-inning walk-off win of the season after a season-opening victory over Central Michigan.

The Bears had to scratch and claw past the Patriots (7-5) to get there. They trailed by a run entering the bottom of the ninth before Gavin Brzozowski delivered a one-out solo home run to tie the game at 6-6. Brzozowski’s bomb snuck out over the right-field fence just after Branch had given it a ride moments earlier before flying out at the warning track in left.

The teams had their chances in extras, but nobody broke through until the 12th. DBU went up 7-6, scoring from third on a wild pitch by Hambleton Oliver.

But Baylor mounted a rally in the bottom of the inning. The Bears tied the game on a wild pitch by DBU. Later in the inning with the bases loaded and one out, Branch lifted a fly ball that he initially thought was going to hook foul. But the ball dropped in fair territory, and Hunter Teplanszky scored the winning run from third, setting off a wild celebration for the home team.

Dallas Baptist struck early with a three-run second inning to snatch a 3-0 lead. Luke Heefner had an RBI double and Noah Boughton added a two-run single off BU starter Jared Matheson.

But the Bears were unfazed by the deficit, and chipped away with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Then they took the lead at 5-3 with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Will Pendergrass’ RBI double through the left side of the DBU infield.

DBU went back up 6-5 with a three-spot of its own in the seventh. Anderson Needham gave up a single and a hit-by-pitch before Jace Grady delivered a one-out single for the first run of the inning. BU coach Mitch Thompson turned to reliever Gabe Craig at that point, but the Patriots managed to squeeze home two more runs on a groundout and a Nate Rombach single.

Oliver (2-1) picked up the win for BU, which will host Mercer in a three-game series starting Friday.