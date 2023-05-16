Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let’s talk a little baseball, shall we?

The chatter will be coming in high and tight when Roger Clemens hits town on Friday. Clemens will be the featured speaker at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s Lone Star Luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

It’s a great opportunity for local baseball enthusiasts to hear from one of the game’s most successful pitchers in history, not to mention a native Texan. Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards during his 24-year Major League career. He totaled a 354-184 all-time record, 4,172 strikeouts and a career 3.12 ERA.

Longtime Houston Astros broadcaster Bill Brown will serve as the moderator for Friday’s luncheon and interview Clemens.

This will also act as a home run fundraising opportunity for the nonprofit Hall of Fame. Let me put it simply: This isn’t your ordinary luncheon, this is a high-dollar ticket event. No individual tickets were sold, only tables of eight for $1,500, which includes a Clemens-autographed baseball. The Hall also offered the option for a gold sponsorship for $5,000, which consists of a table plus one seat at Clemens’ table for lunch, a photo opportunity and an autographed jersey.

Last November the Hall of Fame held its first Lone Star Luncheon with golf legend Lee Trevino as the guest speaker. The Hall sought to make these events more exclusive, and the Trevino luncheon proved to be a financial success, as the museum sold all 25 tables in addition to landing a pair of presenting sponsors.

The Hall of Fame is expecting a full room again on Friday. Though one has to wonder if they’ll be quite as baseball-savvy as the crowd that took in Clemens’ last speaking gig in Waco. Back in 2015, Clemens spoke to a packed room at the Waco Convention Center for the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Convention. He even pulled a couple of local ballplayers from Lorena out of the crowd and had them serve as his catchers as he demonstrated proper mechanics to the crowd.

If you’re going on Friday, guess you’d better bring your glove. You never know when you might be asked to catch a Rocket.

Photo opp with Astros' title trophy

Speaking of glitzy baseball opportunities, another one beckons the same day and the same location as the Clemens luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Houston Astros World Series Trophy Tour will hit Waco that day. Local Astros fans are invited to visit the Hall of Fame between 4 and 6 p.m. for photo opportunities with the Astros’ 2022 championship trophy, free of charge.

Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, in last year’s Fall Classic for the franchise’s second title. The other came in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Given that my lucky Jose Altuve socks were worth at least six playoff wins last fall, I feel like a little half-inch of that trophy belongs to me, so I’ll definitely be lining up for my sweet, cheesy pic.

Ex-Bear Bradford makes big-league debut

It didn’t quite work out how he would have hoped, but Monday was still a special night for Cody Bradford.

The former Baylor pitcher made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers. Bradford received word Sunday that he had earned a call-up to the Rangers after going 5-1 with a 0.91 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Round Rock.

The 25-year-old left-hander’s debut was a tough one, as he faced off against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. The Braves tagged Bradford for seven hits, including two home runs, and six runs over his five-inning start.

Here’s hoping that the Rangers stick with Bradford and give him another shot. The former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year at Baylor was unceasingly a warm and generous guy during his time with the Bears. (Fun fact: Cody and his wife Madi were my daughter Millie’s Sunday School teachers their last couple of years at Baylor.)

Bradford has undoubtedly made quite a rise through the pro ranks. He missed almost all of the 2019 season at Baylor due to Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, and then had what should have been his professional debut season in 2020 wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the sixth-round pick has just kept grinding away, and is now part of an exclusive club, as the 46th all-time BU player to reach the Majors.

Muncy leading majors in home runs

One former Baylor standout whose MLB stardom is assured is Max Muncy.

Yeah, Brice, tell me something I don’t know.

Entering Tuesday’s games, Muncy led the majors in home runs with 14. He has 27 runs, 32 RBIs and 70 total bases in 37 games. The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger transitioned to third base last season after the Dodgers acquired Freddie Freeman from the Braves. Before that, Muncy had mostly played first base, including during his three seasons in Waco from 2010-12.

Muncy, 32, thumped two more homers in a 9-8 extra-inning win over the Twins on Monday. The way he’s going, he feels like a pretty safe bet to make his third All-Star Game appearance this summer.