We’ve never been part of the participation trophy culture here at the Tribune-Herald.

We’re not just going to hand out awards all willy-nilly. Look, God bless Oprah and all, but at least under my watch we’re never going to say, “You get an award and you get an award and you get an award!”

These puppies are earned.

All that said, we do hand out a lot of awards over the course of a school year. That’s because we cover a lot of sports. In total, we select 10 Super Centex teams — in volleyball, football, six-man football, girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ and boys’ soccer, softball, baseball and an all-sports all-academic team. Then we cap off the year by naming our Super Centex Girls’ and Boys’ Athletes of the Year, an honor reserved for seniors who have excelled in multiple sports.

Just as part of a bit of housekeeping, the Super Centex teams for softball and baseball will arrive this weekend, publishing in the Saturday and Sunday print editions, respectively. Then next week we’ll bring you the Super Centex All-Academic winners (June 22) and the Athletes of the Year (June 24).

Oh, and in case you missed it, here is a quick rundown of the 2023-24 athletes of the year that we've already named: Midway's Miriam Williams (volleyball), Abbott's Riley Sustala (six-man football), China Spring's Cash McCollum (football, offense), Whitney's David Haynes III (football, defense), Fairfield's McKinna Brackens (girls' hoops), Lorena's Camden Brock (boys' hoops), Belton's Makenna Morrow (girls' soccer) and Temple's Eric Ortiz (boys' soccer).

These teams take a lot of work to put together, but we’re happy to do it, because again, the athletes we honor have earned that recognition. But guess what? So have the best swimmers and powerlifters and track athletes in the area.

That’s where this column comes in. It’s become an annual Trib end-of-year tradition to recognize our Athletes of the Year in the sports in which we do not select a full Super Centex team. These are our choices for the best of the best in their respective fields in Central Texas.

They didn’t just participate. They flourished.

Girls' Cross Country: Presley Long, Hamilton

Here’s the long and the short of it for Hamilton’s Long — she helped her team win a state title.

Long, just a freshman, hustled her way to an 18th-place finish at the UIL State Cross Country Championships last November at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, and was ninth among team-contributing runners. Her performance propelled the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship, the seventh title in program history and first since 2015.

Honorable Mention: Vania Martinez, Gatesville; Addison Sykora, Lorena

Boys' Cross Country: Carlo Martinez, Gatesville

It always seemed fitting that Carlo Martinez ran while adorned in a Karate Kid-style headband, because no runner in Central Texas had a better finishing kick.

Martinez turned in a fantastic senior season that culminated with a Class 4A silver medal at the UIL state meet in Round Rock. He charged to a 5,000-meter time of 16:00.30, behind only Angel Sanchez of Fort Worth Diamond Jarvis in the race, who crossed first at 15:47.50. On the season, Martinez totaled four wins, two second-place finishes and a sixth-place effort at the Class 6A Round Rock McNeil meet.

Yep, he waxed the competition. Daniel La Russo would be proud.

Honorable Mention: Carlos Jose Cortez, Troy; Reeve Tarter, Midway

Girls' Powerlifting: Jessica Aleman, Valley Mills

Build, build, build — finish. That’s the path that Aleman followed to a Class 2A/1A state championship. Competing in the 259-pound division, the Valley Mills senior peaked at the exact right moment. She put up two personal bests out of her three disciplines at state on her way to winning, firing up a total of 1,070 pounds.

Honorable Mention: Ayleen Gonzalez, Hillsboro; Ilena Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott

Boys' Powerlifting: Jaydon Lang, La Vega

Lang executed his meet-day plan to perfection, pushing his way to a Division II (Class 4A) state championship at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet. He brought the muscle, pulling a 705-pound squat, a 355-pound bench press and a 655-pound dead lift for a staggering winning total of 1,715 pounds.

“We walked up to our last dead lift and he had to pull it to win the championship,” La Vega coach Will Samford said of Lang’s state-winning effort. “I told him, ‘Hey, man, just keep having your best day.’ He probably could have pulled 700 pounds — just, wham!, stood up there like it was nothing. It’s really special to watch that.”

Lang, La Vega’s first powerlifting state champion since 2012, plans to lift for the University of Texas club team next year.

Honorable Mention: Treydon Johnson, Fairfield

Girls' Swimming & Diving: Katriel Oyler, Midway

This Kat likes the water, believe it or not. Oyler was Midway’s highest point scorer at the regional meet, tallying 18 points with her various results. Those performances built on a strong showing at the District 12-6A swim meet, where she won titles in the 200 free and 500 free races. She owns the fourth-fastest 500 time and fifth-fastest 200 time in Midway’s proud swim program history.

Honorable Mention: Sydney Alamein, Belton

Boys' Swimming & Diving: Hudson Bawduniak, Bosqueville

Bawduniak’s talent and initiative in petitioning the Bosqueville school board led to the Bulldogs’ creating a one-man swim team. The sophomore made the board look sage when he swam to a gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the UIL State Swimming & Diving 4A and Under Championships in San Antonio.

“It was great, it was really nice,” Bawduniak said. “I loved the feeling. Obviously winning, that’s the best part of it.”

Honorable Mention: Carson Blair, Midway

Girls’ Water Polo: Courtney Torres, Midway

Midway currently stands as the only Central Texas school offering a water polo program, though more schools might end up adding the sport after the UIL’s two-year pilot program period expires.

At any rate, Torres made the most of Midway’s splash as a full-time varsity program. She earned first-team all-district and honorable-mention all-region honors, while scoring a whopping 60 goals in 11 games. Torres, a senior, finished 19th in the state of Texas in total goals and fourth in goals per game.

Boys’ Water Polo: Clay Crane, Midway

Crane swam more like a duck, paddling like crazy underneath while staying cool and calm above the water. That allowed the senior to score 24 goals in nine outings and earn first-team all-district recognition.

Girls' Tennis: Aubrey Carroll, Crawford

Not only did Carroll bash her way to the Trib’s Super Centex honor, but she also delivered the Match of the Year in girls’ tennis. Carroll advanced all the way to the Class 2A state final in girls’ singles, and the sophomore gave Port Aransas senior Carolina Williams a tussle that Williams won’t soon forget. Carroll pushed Williams all the way to the brink before succumbing in the three-set battle, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Carroll attended Vanguard her freshman year of 2021-22 and won a TAPPS bronze medal. Now she’s got a UIL silver, with eyes on a golden sunset to her high school career over the next two years.

“The focus and the goal will be to come back and win next year,” Carroll said.

Honorable Mention: Grayson Allison, Crawford; Mabreigh Cohrs, Crawford; Emma Rhea, Midway

Boys' Tennis: Zach Henry, Vanguard

At the TAPPS State Tennis Championships at the Waco Regional Tennis Center, Henry breezed through the first three rounds of singles play with the ease of an overhand smash.

Henry dropped only two games in gathering three straight wins to advance to the TAPPS 4A final. In that title tilt, the Vanguard junior battled hard, but had to settle for a silver medal after falling to Timmy Nguyen of Incarnate Word Academy, 2-6, 5-7.

Still, Henry’s effort helped the Vikings claim a silver medal in the team standings.

“In Zach’s six games leading up to the state championship, three at district and three at state, he lost a total of three games,” Vanguard coach Ruben Tucker said. “Three games in six matches, that’s pretty great. Obviously the player he faced in the final was at a different level, but I’m super proud of how he played in the tournament.”

Honorable Mention: Blane Sadler and Kadyn King, Groesbeck

Girls' Track and Field: Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe

At this point, Flemings could start her own line of jewelry. Call it the “Marvelous Medal Collection.” The Cameron junior put on another show at this year’s UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin. She competed in four events, winning gold medals in the 400-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles to pair with a silver in the long jump and a bronze in the triple jump. Given her versatility, Flemings told the Trib that she’s thinking about competing in the heptathlon once she reaches colleges.

For now, she’ll keep chasing shiny necklaces. She has 11 state track medals to her credit in addition to a state championship in cross country.

“I have them in a rack my mom made for me, but I don’t know where half of them are,” said Flemings, who can be forgiven, considering her-growing collection.

Honorable Mention: Laney Kucera, West; Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield.

Boys' Track and Field: Praiyer Jones, Marlin

You’d best say your prayers if you think you’re going to outmuscle Marlin’s Praiyer Jones. The senior made sure to put a fierce finishing touch on his high school career when he claimed a pair of state medals in the throws at the UIL state meet.

Jones let loose a massive heave of 61-10 in winning the Class 2A shot put, nearly 10 feet better than his next-closest competitor. He also pocketed a silver in the discus.

“It just felt like everything I’ve worked for, everything I’ve been through, it wasn’t just for nothing,” said Jones, who will compete on the college level at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Honorable Mention: Carlo Martinez, Gatesville; Jaxson Bray, Bosqueville

Girls' Golf: Hannah Antunes, China Spring

This is just the beginning for young Hannah, who as a freshman impressed by tying for second at the Class 4A State Girls Golf Tournament. She wasn’t fazed by the big stage, as she opened her state performance with a 3-over 75 at The Legends Course in Kingsland. Antunes stayed consistent, closing with a 4-over 76 on the second day.

That was a nice capper to a fierce freshman season in which she also won individual titles at the district and regional tournaments.

“She’s definitely wise beyond her years, both on and off the course,” said China Spring coach Mike McCollum.

Honorable Mention: Ella Olivarez, Crawford

Boys' Golf: Corbin Null, Midway

This Panther junior stands out as one of the top-ranked junior golfers in the state, and only added to his credentials in the 2023 high school season. Null helped Midway dominate the District 12-6A Tournament, as he fired rounds of 77 and 73 at Bear Ridge to lead the Panthers to the district team title. (Amazingly, Midway’s “B” team finished second in the team standings.)

Null will get a chance to play Division I golf after his senior season at Midway in 2023-24, as he is committed to Baylor.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Knowles, Meridian