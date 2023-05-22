Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With today’s proliferation of streaming services, there is always something to watch.

The summer sports slowdown is coming. Soon enough, the NBA and NHL seasons will be complete, and we’ll hit that familiar little lull in the sports calendar. If you’re not a huge fan of regular-season Major League Baseball or the WNBA, you might wonder what you’re going to watch during the dog days of July and August before blessed football returns.

Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Well, me and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Apple+ and the Paramount Network.

The sports movie is a genre unto itself. Just like with any type of film, there are good ones and bad ones, losers and winners. My goal is to direct you to the winners to help you through the weeks ahead.

So, I set out to come up with a list of the Twenty Best Movies of the Past Twenty Years. Americans (myself included) are a sucker for these types of lists. It’s the entire reason Buzzfeed exists.

Why 20 years? Well, to be honest, it just felt like a good number. Beyond that, though, it’s a recent enough time period where there will probably be movies on this list you haven’t seen. Hopefully, I can point you to at least one previously undiscovered gem.

Full disclosure: I have indeed seen them all. I wouldn’t put them on the list otherwise. Yeah, I watch a lot of movies, but check this — I also read a lot of books. Go figure.

Before we dim the lights and fire up the projector (is that still a thing?), let me note that this list includes movies with actors, not documentaries with real-life people. There are some fantastic, gripping sports docs that have come along in the 21st century, but that feels like a whole other genre to itself. (And a column for another day, probably).

That said, many of the films you’ll spot on the list deal with true stories, because those are often the best sports stories. When in doubt, aspiring screenwriters, write the truth.

(Standard disclaimer: The description of the films contain a few spoilers. Proceed at your own risk.)

Honorable Mention — Draft Day (2014). OK, so you’re actually getting 21 films. I couldn’t bring myself to include Draft Day in the top 20, just because the premise is so ridiculous. But if you can successfully suspend your disbelief, this is a guilty pleasure flick, for sure. Kevin Costner plays Cleveland Browns GM Sonny Weaver Jr., whose team owns the No. 1 pick in the draft. He ends up trading the pick away, but still ends up with all the guys (and picks) he wanted. “I want my number ones back, all of them,” Sonny tells the Seattle Seahawks GM, in the most fun, audacious scene of all.

20 — Leatherheads (2008). Directed by and starring George Clooney, this period comedy also featured Renee Zellweger and John Krasinski (“Jim” from The Office). It’s a funny tale about the early, rag-tag days of professional football. Clooney has said that the plot, which involves a struggling team signing a top college star, was loosely based on George Halas’s signing of Red Grange back in 1925. It’s a delightful little movie, and if you ever find yourself frustrated by today’s litany of rules governing the violence of football, you’ll probably find some comfort in Leatherheads.

19 — Creed (2015). The movie that revitalized the Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan electrifies the screen as Adonis Creed, the son of famed Rocky Balboa rival Apollo Creed. It was a slick and welcome turn in the series, having Rocky take on the trainer role, rather than attempting to bring back an aging Sylvester Stallone one more time as an ancient competitor. Stallone was actually nominated for an Oscar for his performance, and the Creed spinoff has led to two subsequent sequels.

18 — The Blind Side (2008). Based on the book by Michael Lewis and directed by Baylor grad John Lee Hancock, The Blind Side tells the true story of Michael Oher, a poor, Black teenager in Memphis who is taken in by Tuohy family on his journey to NFL stardom. The performances, especially by Quinton Aaron as Oher and Sandra Bullock as Leigh Ann Tuohy, bring life and depth to the story.

In the years since, the Academy Award-nominated Blind Side has been criticized by some scholars as perpetuating the “White Savior” narrative in movies, and Oher himself has expressed displeasure in the way he was portrayed, particularly with regard to his intelligence and previous knowledge about football. But he also calls the Tuohys “my family,” and acknowledges how much they did for him. To me, it remains a feel-good story of seeing past race and class, and showing love.

17 — Soul Surfer (2011). Before Bethany Hamilton was a professional surfer with multiple victories to her credit, she was a 13-year-old girl in Hawaii whose arm was bitten off by a tiger shark. Soul Surfer adeptly shows the story behind her inspirational comeback. Hamilton’s Christian faith and positive support of her family are portrayed in a way not often seen in mainstream Hollywood releases.

16 — 42 (2013). No less than Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, called 42 “authentic” and “powerful.” Robinson was involved in getting the film made, and it was important to her that Jackie’s story be told with gritty realism. The late Chadwick Boseman, most famous for playing The Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sparkles as Jackie, the man who of course broke Major League Baseball’s color line. Admittedly, I’ve always been less of a fan of Harrison Ford’s cartoonish performance as Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, but that doesn’t diminish the impact of this noble dramatization of the life of sports’ most important trailblazer.

15 — True Spirit (2023). In an age when parents (somewhat understandably) are reluctant to allow their children to walk down the block without supervision, Jessica Watson sailed around the world, by herself, at the tender age of 16. This Australian film brings the audience onto the open sea as Watson sought to become the youngest sailor in history to circumnavigate the globe. But, to its credit, it doesn’t shy away from the criticism she and especially her parents faced for allowing the dangerous endeavor. It is available on Netflix, and worth your time.

14 — Invincible (2006). Kurt Warner’s rise from grocery store stockboy to Super Bowl-winning quarterback has nothing on the story of Vince Papale. Ever sat around with your buddies and dreamed about what it would be like if one of you had the chance to play for your favorite team? Papale, played in the movie by Mark Wahlberg, lived that dream, going from out-of-work bartender and sandlot football stud to special-teams standout for the Eagles via an open tryout. OK, Hollywood took some liberties with Papale’s story, as Hollywood tends to do, as the real-life Papale’s path to the Eagles was aided by a stretch with the Philadelphia Bell in the World Football League. But it’s still a classic, inspiring everyman-makes-good kind of tale.

13 — We Are Marshall (2006). It’s a comeback story of a football program, sure, but We Are Marshall is as much about overcoming grief as anything else. In 1970, a plane crash killed 75 people, including 37 football players on the Marshall University team. Much of the film’s focus is on the aftermath, the people left behind who are affected most by that tragedy. Matthew McConaughey stars as Jack Lengyel, who took over as head coach of the Thundering Herd after the crash. Marshall’s rise from the ashes of that terrible moment in the university’s history played out over the next several decades, but its beginnings are chronicled in this well-executed drama.

12 — Glory Road (2006). The 1966 Texas Western (now UTEP) basketball team scored one of the most significant wins in the sport’s history when it became the first team to win an NCAA championship while starting five Black players. Hall of Fame UTEP coach Don Haskins always downplayed his place as a groundbreaker, but his decision to integrate his team in an era where it was far from common should be celebrated. The Texas Western story gets a solid Hollywood treatment in Glory Road, which won the ESPY in 2006 for Best Sports Movie.

11 — I, Tonya (2017). You couldn’t escape the Nancy Kerrigan-Tony Harding kerfuffle during the Winter Olympics of 1994. This dark comedy twists the prevailing narrative on its ear, and frames the “villainous” Harding as more of a victim, a product of a hardscrabble upbringing who is constantly pushed by an overbearing mother. Margot Robbie nails her performance as Tonya. Allison Janney is a tour de force as Tonya’s (possibly insane) mom, LaVona. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. This film has been described as “the Goodfellas of skating,” and that’s an accurate assessment, both for the darkness of the content and the genuinely hilarious moments of humor lining the edges.

10 — 127 Hours (2010). Truth be told, the book is better, but let’s face it, that’s always the case. Aron Ralston made headlines back in 2003 when he (hold your breath) cut off his own arm in order to free himself from a boulder that fell on his appendage while climbing through a slot canyon in Utah. Ewwwww, right? Stories of survival make for gripping dramas, and James Franco gives a strong performance as Ralston, revealing that the actor is capable of playing characters outside of the stoner-slacker archetype. There is one scene that didn’t really happen, but outside of that Ralston himself called it “as close to a documentary as you can get and still be a drama.”

9 — Seabiscuit (2003). Sports fans are suckers for underdog stories, even when the dog is really a horse, as in this case. Seabiscuit shines light on the eponymous equine that captured America’s hearts during the Great Depression by beating Triple Crown winner War Admiral in a match race. Movie critics sometimes dismiss such films as overly saccharine, but here’s the truth: One of the reason we watch sports is to witness sweet endings. In the 21st century, few movies have captured that concept any better than Seabiscuit.

8 — Hustle (2022). One of the best sports movie offerings in recent years, Hustle stars Adam Sandler as a luckless NBA scout who discovers the Next Big Thing in an unknown Spanish player, Bo Cruz. Sandler is an underrated dramatic actor, and he shines here. The basketball scenes feel authentic, aided by the presence of a host of NBA players, including Juancho Hernangomez as Cruz and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as Kermit Wilts, Bo’s chief rival entering the NBA Draft. Edwards, honestly, lights up the screen with his charm. The movie has a 93% approval rate from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m not hustling you here, it’s easy to see why.

7 — Moneyball (2011). It’s fair to question how well the Oakland A’s’ small-market strategy has actually worked, considering they’ll be the Las Vegas A’s before long. Nevertheless, Moneyball crackles as a thinking man’s baseball flick. Brad Pitt hits it out of the park as Billy Beane, the Oakland GM whose innovative sabermetric-embracing ways help the no-name 2002 A’s buck convention and win 103 games. Beane is portrayed as a maverick, and that’s fair, given the way modern baseball utilizes advanced metrics in its scouting.

The script was especially well-written, giving viewers memorable (and funny) scenes as the scouting session where Beane says to Jonah Hill’s stathead character, “Add that up and you get …” Hill’s character responds, “You want me to speak?” to which Beane replies, “When I point at you, yeah.”

It’s safe to say Art Howe is not a fan of the movie, however.

6 — Everybody Wants Some!! (2016). Few directors are better than capturing the feel of a particular era than Texas native Richard Linklater. In this film that he labeled a “spiritual sequel” to his 1993 hit Dazed and Confused, Linklater turns the attention to a college baseball team in 1980s Texas. The results are equally genuine and uproarious. And while the baseball kind of takes a back seat to the off-the-diamond building of camaraderie, it’s done with such a caring touch by Linklater, who himself played baseball at Sam Houston State during the time period featured in the film, that you don’t mind at all.

5 — Air (2023). The most recent arrival to the sports movie pantheon, Air absolutely soars. Longtime pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up again to dive into the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan basketball shoe. And let me tell you, it’s truly a winner for the audience, as the Moneyball of shoe movies. (Other famous shoe movies include Flubber, The Man With One Red Shoe and Wizard of Oz, if you’re keeping track.) Damon doesn’t hit a false note as Sonny Vaccaro, the hapless Nike executive who scored big by signing Michael Jordan to a landmark sneaker deal. And Affleck is terrific as the Phil Knight, the slightly narcissistic Nike founder who is part entrepreneur, part hippie. A must-watch for sneakerheads.

4 — Million Dollar Baby (2004). Almost 20 years after it won Best Picture, Million Dollar Baby still stands as the most creative boxing movie in history. It helps that Clint Eastwood directed and starred in the film, but it also benefits from memorable performances from Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman. Swank stars as Maggie Fitzgerald, a waitress who aspires to be a pro boxer and convinces the aging trainer played by Eastwood to work with her. The movie features a powerful twist that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll. But the most lasting impact of Million Dollar Baby is the way it conveys its message about the power of hope, love and, most of all, compassion.

3 — Miracle (2004). If you want to call it Hoosiers on Ice, that’s fine. Probably even accurate. But it’s a brilliant movie nonetheless. Critics decry the underdog-conquers-over-seemingly-indestructible-foe as formulaic in sports films. What they’re missing is that it’s a formula that works.

Miracle brings to the big screen the story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, arguably the most famous underdogs in sports history. If you’re going to take on the “Miracle on Ice,” you’d better do it right, and director Gavin O’Connor did so. Kurt Russell steals almost every scene as hard-nosed U.S. head coach Herb Brooks. His “Miracle” speech from the movie ranks among the most oft-quoted film discourses in 21st century cinema. If you can sit through his “Great moments are born from great opportunities” soliloquy without your arm hair bristling, you’d better check your pulse, bub.

2 — The Wrestler (2008). In the performance of his career, Mickey Rourke plays Randy “the Ram” Robinson, an over-the-hill professional wrestler trying to make a career out of his waning fame. Yeah, so pro wrestling is a sport in the same way hot dogs are meat. Doesn’t matter. The Wrestler remains a gripping, powerful narrative with universal appeal. It’s the story of every aging athlete and how he or she copes with the reality that their time may be through. The film scored with critics and audiences alike, and Rourke and co-star Marisa Tomei both nabbed Oscar nominations for their performances.

1 — Friday Night Lights (2004). I was always glad that Peter Berg landed the gig of directing the film version of Friday Night Lights. That’s because Berg is the cousin of Buzz Bissinger, who wrote the 1990 book on which the movie was based. If you’re going to tackle a classic book like FNL, the hope is that you stay as true to the source material as possible. In my mind, this film absolutely does that, in a way where I felt the pages practically springing to life.

It shows the good, the bad and the ugly of high school football in a way that makes the audience feel as though they’re practically standing on the wall of the fieldhouse. It all just feels so real, including the fact that the “heroes” at Odessa Permian don’t win in the end. “Being perfect is not about that scoreboard out there,” Coach Gary Gaines, played by Billy Bob Thornton, tells his team, and in doing so he helped create the most perfect sports movie in the past two decades.

Now, get to watching.