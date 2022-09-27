Brice Cherry: Stats can't measure full impact of Judge, Pujols

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

More so than any other sport, baseball obsesses over numbers.

It’s been said before, but in baseball, they count everything. This lust for those sultry statistics has reached its zenith in recent days, as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has chased the American League home run record, while St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols cleared a mighty home run hurdle of his own, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700.

These are magical, mythical milestones, no doubt. But sometimes I wonder if we do these ballplayers a disservice by relegating them to little more than an integer.

With many a baseball great, we recognize them as much by their MLB “social security number,” so to speak, as anything else. Observe:

Ted Williams: .406.

Babe Ruth: 714.

Cy Young: 511.

Jose Canseco: 40-40.

Nolan Ryan: 5,714.

Joe DiMaggio: 56.

Barry Bonds: 762.

Those numbers tell a story, but far from the whole story, right? That staggering career strikeout total does not begin to encapsulate the journey that a skinny kid from Alvin, Texas, followed along his path to becoming the greatest power pitcher of all-time. Furthermore, while those digits affixed to Canseco and Bonds are certainly dynamic, they’re also a lot, ahem, juicier than they appear on paper.

Can you tell the whole story of Pete Rose merely by listing the number 4,256? Of course not. Rose’s best-ever MLB hit total lends credence to any argument that he’s a no-doubt Hall of Famer, and yet the Hit King remains a perpetual Cooperstown reject, for reasons that are well-documented. (Consider me among those who believe Rose made his bed, thus he must lie in it. And, Lord knows, he has lied and lied and lied over the years.)

On the flip side, while baseball fans may view 755 as familiar a set of digits as their own kids’ birthdays, such a symbol fails to truly capture the sheer importance of one Henry Louis Aaron, as either a ballplayer or a human being.

Which brings us back to Judge and Pujols.

As of this writing, Judge sits at 60 home runs on the season, with nine games left in the regular season. He is tied with the Great Bambino on the all-time single-season list, just two bombs away from surpassing Roger Maris for the AL record. Should he get there (and I suspect he will), many fans will consider it the real major league record, since the only three guys ahead of him, Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, have all been linked to steroids.

It would be a phenomenal, historic achievement by Judge, one befitting his Bunyan-esque persona as a slugger. In some ways, there’s never been a hitter like him. The 6-foot-7 giant looks as though he should be starting at power forward for the Knicks, not playing right field for the Yankees. (The Knicks could use him.)

Turns out he was born to hit rockets, not to battle them for rebounds in the paint. He was born to play Judge, jury and executioner on opposing fastballs. His power has been thoroughly dominant ever since he reached the big leagues, as he was the first rookie to win the Home Run Derby in 2017.

But, again, there is much more to Judge than his ability to dial up dingers. Judge is biracial, and after he was born he was adopted by a white couple, Patty and Wayne Judge, who both worked as teachers in Linden, California. His background has given him a unique perspective on the world, a comfort with all cultures, and a special appreciation for kids. Even though he’s one of the best players in baseball, Judge is still taken aback when he sees kids wearing his No. 99 jersey in the stands.

“That still gives me goosebumps to this day,” Judge told reporters recently.

Judge oversees the All Rise Foundation, which seeks to inspire children to reach their full potential in school and life. Outside of that, he likes bubble gum and basketball and Jesus, not necessarily in that order. So, should he be judged by this singular sensational season alone? No pun intended. (Who am I kidding? Pun intended.)

Similarly, Pujols’ appearance on “The 700 Club” stands as a majestic milestone for one of the greatest players of this or any other generation. When King Albert crushed No. 700 on Friday against the Dodgers, he joined one of the most elite fraternities the game has ever known, alongside Bonds, Aaron and Ruth. That’s the whole list.

Pujols reached 700 with a swing as steady as a metronome. But, really, this milestone simply bookends one of the most amazing and probably underappreciated careers in baseball history.

His initial run in St. Louis is incomparable. There’s never been anything like it. From 2001-11, Pujols terrorized pitchers by hitting for average, power and everything in between. He averaged .328, 117 runs, 40 home runs and 121 RBIs per season. He won three National League MVP awards and finished second three more times. He hit a ball against then-Astros closer Brad Lidge that is still flying through the Milky Way somewhere, a stream of fire trailing it like a comet.

Then, of course, Pujols left St. Louis, signing a fat contract with the Angels that led to a 10-year run in Southern California. Age and the law of averages caught up to him, and the rising popularity of the defensive shift diminished some of his all-around excellence as a hitter.

He returned to the Cardinals for this, his farewell tour, and that transaction alone was worth cheering. Pujols remains deeply beloved in St. Louis, and nobody appreciated his recent milestone any more than those baseball-mad denizens of Busch Stadium.

Still, the numbers 700 or 3,378 (his hit total) or 11 (his all-star appearances) offer a refracted view of Pujols, like trying to peer through a stained glass window to view the outside world. A native of the Dominican Republic, he has stated that one of the numbers he is actually most proud of is the 100 he scored on his U.S. citizenship test in 2007.

Even if Pujols weren’t eventually headed to Cooperstown, he’d make the All-Time Good Guy Hall of Fame. He is another who wears his faith on his sleeve. Like Judge, he has devoted long hours to giving back to kids, specifically those with Down syndrome, through his Pujols Family Foundation. Even Cub fans probably find it hard to dislike Pujols. (Hey, I qualified it with a probably.)

As we wind down this baseball season, it’s fine to take stock of the mammoth and mesmerizing numbers compiled by the likes of Judge and Pujols, not to mention Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani and Paul Goldschmidt. But let us also remember to look beyond the numbers.

For the measure of the man — or the appraisal of the ballplayer — should center more on the courage of his convictions, and less on the sexiness of his stats.