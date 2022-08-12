Brice Cherry: Tulsa Little Leaguer sets shining example for us all

On ESPN’s SportsCenter, anchor Scott Van Pelt has a segment he calls the “Best Thing I Saw Today.”

Playing off that theme, I think we all know the Best Thing We Saw This Week. It’s probably a lock for the best thing we’ll see for the month, maybe even all year.

I mean, it’s got to be Isaiah Jarvis, right?

OK, perhaps he doesn’t have instant name recognition yet. Let me introduce him this way so you can make the connection: The Oklahoma Little Leaguer who hugged the Texas pitcher.

Now you definitely know who I’m talking about.

The video went instantly viral, for all the right reasons. At the championship game for the Southwestern Region Little League Baseball Tournament at Waco’s George W. Bush Little League Training Center on Tuesday, the 12-year-old Jarvis gave every adult in America a lesson about what sportsmanship is supposed to look like.

Again, you’ve likely seen it by now, but here’s what happened: Oklahoma’s Tulsa Nationals team was up to bat against the Texas East champions from Pearland. Jarvis stepped in to the box against Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton, his team trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning.

Shelton came inside with a fastball, but the pitch got away from him and hit Jarvis in his head, sending his batting helmet flying. Jarvis immediately fell to the ground, holding his head. Fortunately, he turned out to be OK — thank God for helmets — and he ultimately rose to his feet and took his base.

Such moments are always frightening, but it proved particularly unnerving for Shelton, the young Pearland hurler. No pitcher worth his salt wants to hurt anyone. The emotion of the moment overwhelmed him, and he began to break down in tears.

What happened next melted everyone’s hearts. From first base, young Isaiah called out to Shelton, trying to get his attention. When that didn’t work, he slowly walked over to the pitching mound. He pulled Shelton into a hug, and spoke into his ear to console him, telling him, “You’re doing great.”

“Obviously he felt bad if he was crying like that, and I wanted to make sure he was OK and he knew that he was a dude on the mound,” Jarvis told the Tulsa World. “He threw hard; he was doing good. If I was in that position and just hit a kid in the head and almost gave him a concussion, I would be (crying) too. So, I just went over to make sure that he knows I’m OK, and he doesn’t need to be crying because I’m just fine.”

What a lesson. What a testimony. What a kid. Hat tip to you, Isaiah, thank you for your example of maturity and kindheartedness.

We need more of this in the world — from the grown-ups, too.

Waco's Reid hoists another trophy

Even as many trophies as he’s won over the years, Randy Reid can lift them over his head. All at once, even.

Reid, a longtime local real estate developer who participates in Olympic-style weightlifting competitions in his free time, won the Best Lifter Award and broke three meet records at the Howard Cohen American Masters Weightlifting Championships in Baton Rouge, La., this week.

Reid, 68, snatched 163 pounds (74 kilograms) and clean and jerked 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

It’s been another sterling year for this sturdy sexagenarian. Earlier this year he won his fourth consecutive national championship for his age division and his sixth overall. Reid will next compete at the World Championships in December in Orlando.

Former Baylor star Beaird dies at age 70

A Baylor football legend recently departed to that end zone in the sky.

Steve Beaird died on July 23 at age 70. Scores of Baylor fans recall Beaird as one of the great running backs in program history. He joined Baylor in 1973 after two seasons at Blinn College. He was actually the first Bear to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season, accomplishing that feat in 1974, when he went for 1,104 yards for the Bears’ upstart Southwest Conference championship team.

The NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals selected Beaird in the 1975 draft. But he spurned the Cardinals’ offer and signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Beaird spent two seasons in Winnipeg, making the CFL All-Star Team in 1976.

Beaird later moved to Teague and became a fixture in that Central Texas community, including organizing a Sunday afternoon flag football game for local boys that became known as the “Beaird Bowl.”

Beaird was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame, the Blinn College Hall of Honor and the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Friends, admirers gather to remember Dutch

Speaking of dearly departed Baylor legends, many family and friends of Dutch Schroeder gathered last weekend in Waco to remember their old friend.

Schroeder died in October 2020 at the age of 96, The former Baylor baseball coach (1958-73) and longtime leader of the university’s “B” Association left behind more friends and admirers than anyone could count, simply because it seemed like Dutch knew everyone.

Because his passing came during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, public gatherings were limited. Hence the reason for this long-overdue chance for folks to get together and tell Dutch stories, and speak to his wide-ranging impact.

Walter Abercrombie worked with Schroeder for years at the “B” Association. Even though Dutch definitely had a tough, no-nonsense side — especially as a coach — Abercrombie said Schroeder also displayed a servant’s heart.

“He would make sacrifices for people,” Abercrombie told the Trib in 2020. “There are a thousand stories where Dutch made sacrifices for people to help people, everything from finding them places to live to taking them dinner to taking them a blanket at nighttime when they’re cold. Dutch was a father figure to many, many people here at Baylor.”

It may have taken longer than Baylor had hoped, but I’m glad that the university gave this legend the sendoff he deserved.