Gavin Brzozowski’s two-run home run in the seventh inning gave Baylor the lead for good in an 11-4 win over Houston Christian on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Kolby Branch also had a huge day for Baylor (2-2), going 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits and six RBIs.

The Huskies roughed up BU sophomore starter Kobe Andrade for three runs in the top of the first, including a two-run home run from designated hitter Reed Chumley.

The score remained 3-0, HCU, until the fourth. That’s when Baylor erupted for four runs to take the lead. The Bears loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error and a pair of walks. Then Branch promptly unloaded them, greeting HCU reliever Will Ripoll by banging a grand slam over the left-field wall.

The Huskies knotted the score at 4 in the seventh, scoring on a wild pitch from BU’s Hambleton Oliver. But Baylor rallied in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a two-run shot from rightfielder Brzozowski.

The Bears padded the lead with a two-run Branch double in the eighth and a two-run Brzozowski single.

The Bears will play Duke in Durham, N.C., in a three-game series starting Friday.