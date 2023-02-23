The marriage of Central Texas baseball and deep playoff runs has been a successful, long-lasting one. It’s hard to imagine a divorce coming anytime soon.

For UIL programs, the high school baseball season in Texas began this week, and in our sliver of the state it usually stretches into June, when the state tournament commences.

If we’re talking about successful marriages, there must’ve been a happy wedding at some point. Let’s rekindle some of those blissful vibes as we provide an overview of the 2023 season, and offer up a little bit of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

In other words, dearly beloved, let’s play ball.

Something Old

In terms of teams to watch, some old faithfuls should remain a constant. Valley Mills is coming off its first state championship in 30 years, and should remain tough to beat in the Class 2A ranks again. That’s because the Eagles have seven starters coming back from a 30-2-2 team, including first-team Super Centex pitcher Thomas Perez (11-1, 0.51 ERA) and junior shortstop Cason Johnson (.439, 37 stolen bases).

Bosqueville’s John Youens (11-1, 0.46 ERA) has been one of the studliest pitchers in the state for several seasons. His closing act should be something to watch before he joins the Baylor program next year.

Midway won 21 games and reached the area round of the Class 6A playoffs last year. Don't expect the Panthers to fall off, considering the presence of returners like Wichita State signee Jeremiah Arnett (9-2, 1.37 ERA) and junior catcher Daylon Kirks (.350, 18 RBIs).

Down in Class 1A, Abbott is “hangry” — that motivating combination of hungry and angry — after last year’s disappointment at the state tournament. The Panthers swept their first four playoff series to advance to the program’s fourth state tourney, but were humbled in the state semifinals by D’Hanis, 16-0.

Something New

It’s always fun to see what new faces might emerge as varsity newcomers, even if they might be hard to identify at this early juncture of the season.

But beyond the white lines, several programs are breaking in new head coaches, even if they’re not entirely unfamiliar faces in some cases.

For instance, the University Trojans hired Dylan Chapman as their new head baseball coach following the 2022 season. Chapman will be one of the youngest coaches in the state, as he graduated from University in 2018 before going on to play for Navarro College and Tarleton State. But he’s well-respected among his coaching peers, and certainly the Chapman name remains a hallowed one in the halls of University High. Moreover, Chapman’s program should benefit from the arrival of move-in catcher Nik Sanders, a University of Texas signee who formerly played at La Vega.

Speaking of Trojans, the tradition-rich West Trojans also have a new skipper in charge. West ISD brought in Phil Berndsen as its new coach, and he has a track record of success. Berndsen most recently coached at Class 6A Prosper, where he led his team to the regional quarterfinals in 2022. He also has coached at the collegiate level at Hill College, North Central College, Southwestern Illinois and Austin College. West is coming off a 15-17-1 season and a trip to the 3A area playoffs.

Finally, Cory Beckham needs no introduction to Centex baseball fans, given his more than two decades of coaching programs like Connally, West and Lake Belton. But Beckham has returned home to China Spring, where he was a 1991 Cougars graduate. Beckham should eclipse the 500-win plateau for his coaching career this season, as he entered the year with 490 to his credit.

Something Borrowed

In college baseball, if you want to make it to the sport’s ultimate stage of the College World Series, you’re going to have to win multiple games in a weekend to get there.

This season, the same holds true on the high school level — at least at the Class 6A and 5A level.

For many years, high school coaches in Texas have had the option to play either a single-game playoff or a series at each stage of the postseason. If the two opposing coaches disagreed, they’d flip a coin for either a single game or series setup.

But last fall, the UIL’s Legislative Council approved a one-year pilot program requiring 5A and 6A teams to play a series at every stage leading up to state. That means no more burning through the field thanks to the talents of one flame-throwing pitcher.

It was a move applauded by lots of coaches all over the state. One has to figure that if it goes off without a hitch in 2023, the UIL will borrow that concept and eventually introduce it as mandatory in all classifications.

Something Blue

Some of our area’s best and most promising teams wear some shade of azul.

Case in point: China Spring and its traditional powder-blue togs. The Cougars won 32 games and reached the Class 4A state semifinals in 2022. Even after graduating several bashers, including last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year Brayden Faulkner, this team should be a formidable one again. TCU recruit Cage McCloud (8-3, 1.71 ERA) and pitcher Brenan Daniel (5-0, 1.85) head up a strong pitching staff that could be built to win playoff series. Oh, and here’s something cool: China Spring shouldn’t be intimidated by the Dell Diamond stage, considering it opened the 2023 season earlier this week with a neutral-site game at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Bishop Reicher also includes Carolina/Columbia blue among its school colors. Reicher improved by nine wins from the 2021 to 2022 seasons, and advanced all the way to the TAPPS Div. 4 state semifinals. Sophomore pitcher/outfielder T.J. Bradley heads up a group hoping to win the program’s first state title since 2010.

The blue-clad Whitney Wildcats were something of a sleeper team in 2022. They finished third in their district but advanced into the third round before falling to state-ranked Franklin. Coming off a 20-12 campaign, they probably won’t sneak up on anyone this season.

Finally, if you’re clued in on the blue guys, you know that Bosqueville wears it with pride. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball preseason poll for Class 2A. They went 28-5 last season and advanced to the regional final before dropping a pair of hard-fought games to rival (and eventual state champ) Valley Mills.

With Youens and slugger Hunter Henexson (.482, 34 RBIs) back for one final go-round, Bosqueville could have lots of opponents singing the blues.