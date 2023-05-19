Roger Clemens has as many stories as he does strikeouts.

The seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher delivered some high heat along with a few knee-buckling curveballs, regaling a full room at Friday’s Lone Star Luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. During his 24-year Major League career, Clemens experienced a little of everything, and he shared an assortment of humorous anecdotes at the event, a fundraiser for the Hall of Fame.

Clemens isn’t actually a native Texan, but his is the classic “I got here as fast I could” tale. He gave credit for his work ethic to his mother, who worked three jobs when Roger was growing up, and his grandmother. Clemens said his “granny” actually inspired his fastball.

“Back when I was a youngster, she had a small farm with grapevines with these big ol' grapes, and I’d pull those grapes off those grapevines and chunk them at cars going by,” he said. “She would catch me and, much like you’d hear about in the old days, she’d say, ‘Go pick a switch.’ But she wouldn’t hit me on my behind, she’d hit my hamstrings, which would hurt way worse.”

When Clemens struck out 20 batters against Seattle in April of 1986 while pitching for the Boston Red Sox, he gave his granny the game ball and a postgame kiss. But he had to cringe when his sister told him about the media interviews granny gave.

“She said to reporters, ‘Yeah, I knew that boy was going to be good someday, I had to whoop his behind! I knew he had an arm when he was throwing grapes at cars! I knew he was going to have an arm on him!’” Clemens recalled, as the crowd guffawed.

That ’86 season was a special one, as the first of Clemens’ seven Cy Young seasons. The next spring he was filtering through the clubhouse in Florida during spring training when he happened upon a table of baseball legends playing cards.

“I look over and it’s an absolute who’s-who,” Clemens said. “There’s five or six guys sitting at the table playing cards. It’s Ted Williams, Dom Dimaggio, Joe (Dimaggio) is sitting there, (Mickey) Mantle and Johnny Pesky. I’m like the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz, shaking. … Ted says in his big booming voice, ‘Hey kid!’ And I’m like, ‘Yes sir?’ He said, ‘Let me tell you something. We watched you pitch, and you’ve got a chance in this game. But if you faced me, what would you throw me?’ It’s Ted Williams. I’ve got marbles in my mouth — ‘Uh … uh …’ Then he goes, ‘Kid, I’d look for your slider. You know why, son?’ ‘No, sir.’ He goes, ‘Because I can hit your damn fastball!’”

Clemens followed with another sensational Cy Young-winning season in 1987, earning the nickname Rocket from his teammate Bruce Hurst. So the next spring training he found a similar group of Hall of Famers playing cards, including Williams and Mantle.

“Now I’m feeling good, I’ve got a nickname and everything. Ted says, ‘You remember what I asked you last year, Rocket?’” Clemens recalled. “I go, ‘Yes, sir. I remember you said you’d look for my slider because you could hit my fastball.’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s it, that’s exactly right.’ I said, ‘I’ve got this thing called a split-finger now, Ted …’ And he goes, ‘No, that’s cheating!’”

Speaking of cheating, Clemens never referenced the accusations that he used steroids in the latter stages of his career during Friday's luncheon. Clemens has repeatedly denied those accusations, though the controversy has kept him from reaching the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He remains a member of multiple other Halls of Fame, including the University of Texas Athletic Hall of Honor, the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

He is still extremely active in baseball, as he has filled in as an analyst on some ESPN broadcasts and said that when asked he’ll offer pitching tips to any of the prospects on his four MLB teams — the Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Clemens’ fourth son Kody is a player in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Among the baseball fans in the audience for Friday’s luncheon were some coaches and players from University High School. During a question-and-answer session at the end of the event, Clemens turned a question around to those Trojan players: “What’s the best pitch in baseball?”

Fastball, curve, slider, came the responses.

“The best pitch in baseball is strike one, baby,” Clemens said. “That changes the whole at-bat.”

Clemens said he always considered himself a “student of the game” during his career. Early in his MLB run, he carried around a plastic box with 3-by-5 index cards, listing different hitters’ tendencies. He later moved that data to a Blackberry during the middle part of his career and to an iPhone at the end of it.

He said that he even kept files on all the umpires, including their hometowns and the names of their wives and children.

“If he was from New Hampshire and he was working the plate, I’m pretty sure he sold eight or 10 tickets to his family to come to the ballpark,” Clemens said. “He’d come out and give you the ball and you’d say, ‘Joe, how you doing, you good?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah, Roger, I’m good.’ ‘And how’s Dorothy? She good?’ ‘Oh yeah, she’s good too.’ Then you get to a borderline pitch, steeee-rike!”

Clemens had a three-season run with the Astros from 2004-06, helping the franchise reach its first World Series in 2005. That was one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career, coming back and playing for his hometown team, the franchise that once employed one of his chief baseball heroes in Nolan Ryan.

“It was so much fun to be able to come home for three years,” Clemens said. “Play, sleep in my own bed, play alongside guys I watched for a long time in (Jeff) Bagwell and (Craig) Biggio. Get to a World Series. We flipped a football town for three years. We didn’t have an empty seat in that stadium. It was rocking.”

Clemens said he took a “hometown discount” to sign with Drayton McLane and the Astros. So during this trip to Waco, he said he texted his old Astros boss and asked why his name wasn’t also on Baylor’s McLane Stadium, “since I made him so much money.”

After spending 12 years with the Red Sox, Clemens moved on to play for two of Boston’s top division rivals in the Blue Jays and Yankees. So, naturally, the reaction at Fenway Park when he returned in an opposing uniform was a bit different than what he experienced in the early part of his career, back when he was throwing BBs for Beantown.

“The first time back was with the Blue Jays,” Clemens said. “My catcher Charlie O’Brien would usually walk shoulder to shoulder with me to every bullpen on the road. We came out at Fenway on the opposite side and he was about (20 feet away), and I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I’m not standing next to you today.’ … It was a similar deal with the Yankees. But Derek Jeter and I would always say, ‘They don’t boo nobodies.’”