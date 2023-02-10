McLennan pitcher Will Clements gave the No. 3 Highlanders a terrific start, and the bullpen nailed down the back end in a three-hit shutout win over Western Texas, 1-0, on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Clements gave the Highlanders (6-2) five shutout frames before Zach Cawyer took over for a scoreless sixth. Then Will Glatch came on in the seventh and hurled the final three frames for the save.

Western Texas turned in a pitching gem of its own, but the Highlanders pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the sixth. Rayvaughn Morgan delivered an RBI single to score Elijah Rodriguez, who had reached earlier in the inning on a fielder’s choice.

The Highlanders and Westerners will close out the three-game series with a noon doubleheader Saturday.