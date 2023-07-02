The alternative title for this edition of the Best in the West Summer Baseball Tour column was going to be “How not to get hit in the face by Joshua Hatcher’s first AA home run,” with reporting help by one Matt Muir.

The Grove Squad — comprised of me, the above-mentioned Matt Muir and grocery store intern/softball rec league free agent Kris Fajardo and dubbed thus because we all lived at The Grove Apartments during college (different years, same building, funny enough) — hit up Riders Field last week to catch a Frisco RoughRiders against St. Louis’ Double-A squad.

Out of the three games we’ve been to this summer, I probably had the most fun at this one mainly because we actually organized the trip this time and there was no additional pressure to get any interviews or do anything work related (other than writing this column). As much as I enjoy my job, there is no offseason for sports writers, so it’s been a while since I went to a game just to enjoy the game.

No interviews, no scorebooks, no deadlines. It was refreshing.

Logistics

The drive up to Riders Field (which I swear used to be called Dr Pepper Ballpark; not sure when that change or if I’m being delusional) was not that bad actually. And saying that a drive up I-35 through Dallas is ‘not that bad’ is a rare occasion.

We piled into Matt’s car, Kris paid for gas, I covered the Dutch Bros. coffee and we hit the road around 2:30 p.m. I tend to get car sick unless I’m driving, although sitting shotgun usually helps, but the distraction of putting together the playlist helped a little bit. If there’s one thing about the Grove Squad is that our playlists are one of a kind.

We arrived in Frisco two hours before game time and decided to walk around the mall across from the stadium for an hour. I was born in that weird group of years where I’m technically Gen Z but remember all the stuff that millennials are usually nostalgic about. Like going to the mall in middle school and just wandering around for a couple of hours and window shopping.

Anyway, after convincing myself not to spend all my baseball money at Barnes & Noble and dragging the boys out of the Lego Store, we grabbed lawn tickets at the ballpark. They were $11 which isn’t a bad deal. As I’ve mentioned previously, a lot of the minor league ballparks in the state have similar pricing, the lowest being around $10.

Frisco always seems to have some great package deals and ticket promotions. If we would have found one more person to go with us on short notice, we would’ve been able to get seats for about $25 each with concessions included. I think I might need to make more baseball friends.

Amenities

Riders Field is one of the coolest, most unique ballparks I’ve been to. The buildings are designed in an almost “colonial village” style and according to the architecture firm that drafted up the ballpark (David M. Schwarz Architects) it’s meant to feel like a “park within a ballpark.” Honestly, that’s exactly how it feels, like I’m spending an afternoon at the park.

(In another life I would have been an architect had it not been for my mortal enemy, calculus.)

It’s funny because the promotion for the game we attended was “Great Outdoors Night.” I’ve never understood why the RoughRiders logo is Teddy Roosevelt’s face, but I guess it works when combined with the style of the park and promotions such as this.

We hit up the gift shop as soon as we got there. It’s right next to the main gate so it’s not easy to miss. I was really hoping to grab a T-shirt with the old 2003 RoughRiders logo, the RR with the stallion in black with the red background. All I could find were the dry-fit versions instead of the cotton though.

(They ended up wearing those 2003 jerseys on the field the next day too. I’m slightly annoyed.)

Something I like about Riders Field is the Lazy River. They do it better than a lot of other places. However, we went on a day when it’s usually reserved by a group, which was fine because the best day to go is on Thursday anyway.

In terms of concessions, they had a lot of the same offerings as Round Rock. I don’t know if that’s a Rangers affiliate thing but it’s nice. And you can find the concessions menu on the Riders website which is really convenient.

I got a steak skewer from the Ono Pacific Grill. It was pretty good for the $17 I paid (why can’t we just include the sales tax in the price, it’s not that hard) but I almost regret not just getting a hot dog. I mainly got it because it came with pineapple pico de gallo. If I could’ve put that on a hot dog, it would have been delicious.

Matt got a cheesesteak from the same place I got my skewer. He wouldn’t rank it but said it was still good. Kris was our base tester and got a hot dog. It passed, according to his standards. (It’s pretty hard to mess up a hot dog at the ballpark.)

Vibes

Imagine this: you’re sitting on the left field lawn in the shade with the summer breeze blowing, a cold beverage in your hand and a home run coming straight at you.

There were four homers by the RoughRiders in this game (yes, they won, it was great) and they were all hit toward the left-field lawn area, the last of which came off the bat of Josh Hatcher, a 2022 round 10 pick out of Kennesaw State. It came right at Matt, and you can tell he’s not a baseball person by the way he scrambled out of the way. It was hilarious.

If I hadn’t been holding a milkshake in my catching hand, I would’ve put my JV softball skills to work and made a grab for it, but it bounced up into the group of people behind us. And I know what some people are going to say, ‘DJ, just catch it with your milkshake.’ No, it was a strawberry milkshake, it cost me $10, and I was wearing white overalls.

I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad time at Riders Field, to be honest, although I haven’t been there many times. The worst part of all these trips is usually the drive. We actually made it back to Waco after the game before midnight.

By the time y’all come across this column, Kris and I will already have Sugar Land crossed off the list but at least for now, the Rangers hold the lead in terms of minor league affiliate experiences.