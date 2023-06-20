Word on the street is Nolan Ryan was taking swings out at Cottonwood Creek while my car was melting in Temple traffic.

In the second edition of the Best of the West Summer Baseball Tour, Robinson native Kris Fajardo and I hopped aboard the Round Rock Express and encountered some Chupacabras. (Don't worry I cringe at myself too.)

I've been to Dell Diamond at least once a year since 2020 for both work and fun and it has definitely become one of my favorite ballparks. Eat your heart out Globe Life Field (but leave the roof behind).

This trip was one I was really excited about because the Express took on their Copa de la Diversion personas for the weekend — las Chupacabras de Round Rock — so we already knew it was going to be a fun time. I also decided to roast two lambs on one grill and scheduled an interview with former Baylor infielder Davis Wendzel (stay tuned for that Pro Baseball Notebook soon).

I also asked for Cody Bradford but the Rangers called him back up literally the next day after I made my request.

Back in November, I spent Thanksgiving with my brother in Annapolis, Maryland, and we made the drive down to D.C. to visit the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. it had an exhibit on the history of Latin players in baseball called 'Pleibol' and I probably spent like half an hour in there. Actually, I probably went back and walked through it twice.

As you walked toward the end of the exhibit, a wall of Copa de la Diversion jerseys was displayed, including that of las Chupacabras de Round Rock.

Over the years I've learned just how much baseball has been intertwined with my culture and heritage, and it brings me so much joy to see the sport continue to grow in the Latin/Hispanic community. Since 2018, Copa de la Diversion has shined a light on these communities through baseball. It's awesome!

Alright, let's get down to business.

Logistics

Dell Diamond is the easiest Minor League ballpark to get to from Waco. It's about an hour and a half down I-35 and a left turn on Sam Bass Road. Schedule your drive accordingly to account for traffic. You'll still get slowed down between Temple and Belton and as you pass the Round Rock sign prior to reaching the Old Settlers exit.

Look, no one wins against I-35. We all just have to deal with it and leave a little earlier.

In terms of tickets, they're priced about the same as in every other ballpark in the state. The cheapest go from about $11 to $15. But it doesn't matter where you sit, the view is still pretty good. Parking is also $15 dollars. It used to be $10 but I guess inflation doesn't make exceptions.

Amenities

I'm having trouble finding the words to describe Dell Diamond. On my current list of favorite places to watch baseball in Texas, Dell falls only second to Minute Maid and just ahead of Disch-Falk.

The only bad seat in the house is the press box between 9 a.m. and whenever the sun starts shining the other way (I was almost a puddle during that 2A state title game). It was almost Louisiana humid in Round Rock on Friday but at least the sun was hidden away.

There's all sorts of cool stuff around the facility. There's the Home Run Dugout and Bullpen Bar as well as the pool, spa and picnic area behind right field. The suites and Intel Club are heavenly if you want to dish out the money for them.

After hitting up the gift shop, which offers personalization of merch now, Kris and I turned our attention to the concessions. Whatever you want at a ballgame, Dell Diamond's got it. Across the concourse, station after station of burgers, hot dogs, tacos, nachos, barbecue, poke, milkshakes, shaved ice, ice cream, on and on and on.

In honor of Chupacabras weekend I picked up a bowl of the Al Pastor Nachos from Nachoology. My mouth is watering thinking back on it.

Imagine this — just the right mix of yellow and blue corn chips, juicy strings of al pastor, cilantro, smothered with just the right amount of the GOOD queso. You know the kind I'm talking about. Not the yellow, thick chunky cheese you get out of the can. The creamy, smooth kind. Now that was definitely worth $15.

Kris grabbed a hot dog with chorizo, which he deemed also very tasty.

Vibes

Dell Diamond didn't just pass the vibe check, it set the vibe check. Sure, it helped that it was a promotion weekend and they went all out.

The mariachi version of the anthem gave me chills. Everything sounds better in the mariachi version anyway.

There was folklorico dancing and I now regret not asking my mom to put me in classes when I was a kid. It looks so graceful.

The stadium playlist was obviously full of bops, jams and bangers, but the cherry on top of the entertainment was La Murga, which is Austin FC's section band. It's been really cool to see the passion soccer fans have for Austin FC in the area. It's something I would love see happen more for baseball.

In terms of the actual baseball, I can't say I remember much about the game. Round Rock took the win over El Paso. There were some errors, some challenged calls (I wish we could bring over that system to college baseball), some pretty solid hits and a sweet home run by Chupacabras infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The night ended in a lighting storm and Kris and I had to run back to our cars through the rain.

Let's do it again sometime soon Round Rock!