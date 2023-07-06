DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Not going to lie, going to Sugar Land for this edition of the Best in the West Summer Baseball Tour was a little bittersweet.

I haven't missed Houston like this in a long time. Sure, Aldine is a whole hour north, but just being in the area made me feel nostalgic.

My family was more of a soccer family so while we made a few trips to NRG Stadium to watch the Mexican National Team or Guadalajara play over the years, I didn't get to experience Minute Maid until I was in college, a whole eight years after moving from Texas to Louisiana.

But my love for baseball grew out of my love for Houston, so no matter where I live, no matter how they play, the Astros are always going to be my team. So, visiting Sugar Land's Constellation Field was something that I was looking forward to a lot.

While the Space Cowboys got battered by the first-place Oklahoma City Dodgers last Saturday afternoon, it was still a good time.

Logistics

The hardest part of this trip was the drive. Which is probably the most difficult part of any trip.

I drove down to Austin to meet up with my friend and travel partner Kris. Then we grabbed noodles at this hole-in-the-wall Japanese eatery down the road from his place before hitting the long, tiring road to Sugar Land. I usually do everything in my power to avoid getting on the toll road but cutting out Austin traffic was worth it this time.

We, however, were unable to avoid taking I-10, the second worst interstate driving experience after I-35, with I-45 coming close in third. I will say it wasn't as terrible as it usually is and the stretch from the La Grange exit to Katy wasn't as excruciating as the drive from Lafayette to New Orleans. (I'll still take driving in Texas over driving in Louisiana.)

After hanging out at the Sugar Land Town Square and First Colony Mall for 90 minutes to kill time (I've spent more time walking around shopping malls in the past month than I have in the past year), we finally arrived at Constellation Field.

Considering the cushy neighborhoods surrounding the ballpark, Constellation Field is a lot more accessible than you'd think it'd be. The experience gives you considerably more bang for your buck. While ticketing was around the same as usual, with grass seats costing just slightly higher than our last stop in Frisco at $15, we purchased actual seats at the end of the first base line by right field for $20.

The seats behind home plate ranged between $50 to 70, which compared to Dell Diamond, the other Triple A park we visited this summer, it almost feels like a steal. And concessions were also a few dollars cheaper at Constellation.

Amenities

If Constellation were a college ballpark, I would rank it just ahead of Disch-Falk (which at this point is at the top of my list in terms of the college parks I've been to). You don't miss out on the experience, depending on where you're sitting.

The berm isn't a bad spot, but until the sun goes down, the only shade you get is under the billboards that line the outer edge of the stadium. Thank goodness for H-E-B and their sports sponsor budget. The left-field corner is home to the H-E-B Picnic Plaza, which quickly became the spot to be. We didn't need any special passes to sit there, but I think that's dependent on whether the venue has rented it out for the game or not.

In terms of concessions, the offerings weren't as varied as they were in Round Rock and Frisco. But Sugar Land still had a good selection of ballpark food. There was a place for just popcorn and beer and they also had a Freddie's stand.

Kris ended up getting the specialty nachos and they were the epitome of ballpark nachos. The nachos at Dell were amazing because they had real Mexican ingredients, but the Constellation nachos were like what you imagine ballpark nachos to be, except on steroids. I had a foot-long corn dog and while it wasn't anything out of this world, it did its job.

Because it was hot and the Houston humidity is a beast of its own (although it still wasn't as bad as the humidity during the lightning storm in Round Rock), we needed some refreshments and Constellation didn't disappoint. We were far too dehydrated for beer but they had an HTeaO stand right behind the section where we bought our tickets. The mint-flavored sweet tea was the best thing I had all night.

There are also two gift shops, and so far the Space Cowboys have the best merch I've seen out of all the teams we've hit up. My bank account is hurting but when it gets cold again the awesome Space Cowboys sweatshirt I nabbed on sale is going to be so worth it.

Sugar Land also offered these really cool hats and while I'm not one for wearing hats that often (except for a beat-up Navy Baseball ballcap my brother gave me for Christmas three years ago. Seriously, I wear it so often it's not even navy colored anymore), they looked so nice I almost caved.

Perhaps one of the coolest things about Constellation Field was Moonshot Alley, a batting cage simulator. It's free and you just have to sign a waiver. You get eight swings. I definitely have to hit the D-Bat cages more often. While I made contact on each swing, I produced only three singles and the rest were groundouts or flyouts.

Vibes

It was ’90s Night and we got free bucket hats.

This is one of the more fun promotions teams run. You can't really go wrong a good bucket hat. The tunes were also very 90s, which is always fun.

Maybe if I wasn't so tired from the drive and the heat I would have enjoyed it more.

And I didn't pay attention to the actual baseball after the Dodgers went up 6-0 in the third inning. Former Oklahoma Sooner Austin Hansen took the loss in his start for the Space Cowboys, and it almost felt like OKC had more hits than they actually did.

I worry for the state of the Astros farm system. It ranked 27th in the preseason and all of the top-tier talent is with the big league club, making up for everyone on the injured list right now.

Regardless, I would go to Constellation more often if I lived closer. It's a worthwhile experience if you make a day trip of it. Just make sure you leave early enough and maybe drink some coffee.

Anyway, Kris and I decided that after that drive we really didn't want to go to Midland or Amarillo. Between our jobs and moving into new apartments in Waco and Austin, respectively, (why does rent have to keep going up?) and just being a pair of broke kids in their mid-20s, that trip would be too stressful.