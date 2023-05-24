HUNTSVILLE — When the West baseball team arrived at its hotel prior to Wednesday night’s playoff game, it found a building with no power.

Fortunately, the Trojans are good at supplying their own energy.

West delivered a super-charged rally in coming from behind to beat Diboll, 8-5, in the opener of their Class 3A regional semifinal series on Wednesday at Sam Houston State’s Don Sanders Stadium.

West (27-6) goes up 1-0 in the series with the win. It will try to close the series out when it shifts sites to Madisonville for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday. If Diboll wins that one, a third game would be played on Saturday in Madisonville.

West trailed 3-0 early in this one, but the Trojans still had plenty of juice. They put together a six-run third inning on their way to the rally.

“It’s just a compete mentality and not giving in,” West coach Phillip Berndsen said in a postgame radio interview. “It’s a good team win tonight.”

Jacob Boggs went 2-for-3 with a triple that helped spark the West comeback, but every Trojan in the order reached base.

On the mound, Landon Campbell worked five innings and struck out six, while Braxton Davis came in to provide his usual sterling relief work.

Kade Bing will get the start for West in the second game of the series.