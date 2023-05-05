Five China Spring seniors took their last steps before their first steps on Friday — and they took them together.

Those five students signed to extend their athletic careers on the college level with a festive ceremony at the China Spring High School Gym. They represented four different sports and the quintet is headed in four different directions, but they were overjoyed to be able to share this experience with their friends.

“China Spring, I’ve grown up in this school, so it’s literally paved the way for my future,” said Hadyn Shoots. “I’m very thankful and grateful for everything. I’ve grown up with all these kids, so just to see us come together before going our separate ways it’s truly been rewarding, awesome to see.”

Shoots is headed to play softball for Coe College, an NCAA Division III school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hadley Phillips signed to run cross country and track for Division I Abilene Christian University, while Ke’Vaughn Rogers will extend his football career at D-III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor. Finally, the China Spring baseball duo of Jayden Honey and Jase Garrett will remain teammates on the college level, as they both signed with Murray State College, a junior college in Tishomingo, Okla., not to be confused with Murray State University in Kentucky.

The chance to play sports on the college level doesn’t come to everyone, and these athletes understood how special this opportunity is. Even better for Garrett and Honey is the chance to keep playing ball together.

“It is really cool, especially being able to play with him now,” said Honey, who is hoping to help China Spring reach the UIL state baseball tournament for a second straight season. “We’ve always had chemistry, we’ve known each other for a long time. I think it’ll be cool to keep going with it.”

Garrett agreed that knowing some of his future teammates will make the college transition a little easier.

“There’s two kids from my summer ball team and then Trace (Necessary) is already playing there. So, it’s just like a bunch of friends going up there. It’s awesome,” Garrett said.

Phillips was born in Abilene and lived in San Antonio before moving to China Spring when she was in elementary school. So, the journey that carried her to ACU feels like a full-circle revolution (and she’s used to running around in circles).

“It kind of already feels like home,” said Phillips, a past cross country state qualifier. “We have friends who are like family there. I immediately felt like ACU was a place I wanted to be. I was comfortable with my teammates. I was comfortable with the coach who recruited me. It’s just a place I knew I wanted to be. Just one of those special feelings they talk about.”

Though the school year may be winding down, the summer grind is just ramping up for these athletes as they prepare for the next step in their athletic careers.

“Freshman year, to be in shape by the time I get there,” said Phillips, when asked about her freshman year goal. “I had a concussion a few weeks ago, still recovering. Just really want to be in shape when I get there, just enjoying it, getting to know everyone and finding my place.”

Rogers played receiver for the Cougar football team that claimed its second straight state championship last fall. He can’t wait to join a similar winning culture at UMHB in Belton.

“It’s a blessing. I’ve always dreamed of this,” Rogers said. “Going to UMHB, where my dad (Kevin) went to college. I’m ready to follow in his footsteps.”

Rogers naturally hopes to get on the field and make an impact for the Crusaders. But his college goals stretch even wider than that.

“Become a better man, straight A’s in the classroom, become a better football player, and just try to be better every single day,” Rogers said.

Shoots played multiple sports for China Spring, including four years on the varsity softball team. Like her fellow seniors, she was a freshman when COVID arrived in 2020, which she said brought a “stressful” and “tricky” approach to the recruiting process.

But it all worked out in the end, and she’s grateful.

“Put my head down and drive and get going,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity that I’ve been given, so I’m going to take the full stride ahead and do the best I can. I have nothing to lose, so I’m very excited for it.”