School may end in May, but if you’re among the luckiest (and best) baseball teams you’ll have the chance to play all the way into June.

Bring on the five-week dash around the bases known as the state baseball playoffs.

UIL playoff action commences this week with bi-district series in all classifications, as teams chase spots in the state tournament, which is slated for June 7-10 at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond and the University of Texas’s Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

It’s never easy to reach that stage, but Central Texas always seems to fare well and put at least one team in that most dazzling of destinations. So, let’s get the skinny on five Centex teams that could reach state, beginning in the smallest of classifications.

Abbott Panthers (15-3) — Kyle Crawford’s club has been on a mission to get back to state since the moment last year’s run-rule loss to D’Hanis in the Class 1A state semifinals ended. And the Panthers certainly possess the capability of reaching Round Rock for the fifth time in program history and fourth time since 2017.

They feature a range of different-aged run producers, from senior leaders like pitcher/catcher Will Kazda and infielder/pitcher Preston Pustejovsky to younger stars like sophomore shortstop/pitcher Riley Sustala and outfielder/pitcher Mason Hejl. Abbott has a first-round bye in the 1A playoffs before opening next week against the winner of the Gordon-Meridian matchup.

Bosqueville Bulldogs (15-7-1) — Round-round-round-round, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs get around. These battle-tested Bosqueville batters are well-acquainted with batting around in an inning. They’ve shown incredible run-scoring ability all season, putting up 10 or more runs in 16 different games and topping 20 or more four times in district play.

Baylor signee John Youens, a standout pitcher and hitter for the Bulldogs, would love to cap off his career with a second state tournament appearance in the past three seasons.

Valley Mills Eagles (23-4) — They’re the champs until someone says otherwise, right? Last year’s upstart Class 2A state champion has the wherewithal to make it back-to-back titles. The No. 2-ranked Eagles have lost only once all season to a fellow Class 2A opponent, and they have experienced veterans on which they can rely in juniors Thomas Perez and Elandis Taylor.

Who wouldn’t love to see a Valley Mills-Bosqueville rematch, either? They met last year at Baylor Ballpark in the regional final, and both meetings in district play this season brought plenty of fireworks, resulting in one-run games. Bosqueville won the first meeting, 7-6, on March 24, while Valley Mills turned the tables with a 9-8 victory April 25.

China Spring Cougars (26-3-1) — The quest is clear for Cory Beckham and the fourth-ranked Cougars. Get back to state, and this time win the whole blasted thing.

China Spring carries an 18-game winning streak into the postseason. The Cougars’ last loss came back on March 3, in a 7-4 defeat at the hands of Argyle. Coincidentally, Argyle is the team that ended China Spring’s season in the Class 4A state semifinals a year ago. However, the Cougars needn’t worry about trying to get any payback on the Eagles, as Argyle moved to Class 5A in the last UIL realignment.

Brennan Daniel and Cage McCloud form a terrific 1-2 pitching punch that should give China Spring the edge in their playoff series matchups, beginning with this week’s bi-district clash against Georgetown Gateway.

Midway Panthers (26-3) — Ranked sixth in Class 6A, Eddie Cornblum’s Panthers are well-armed to chase Midway’s first state appearance since 2004. How well-armed? Well, Midway can boast two legitimate aces in Wichita State-bound senior Jeremiah Arnett and rising junior Cameron Johnson. They’ve been lights-out all year for a Panther squad that has seven shutouts.

Midway’s bi-district matchup against Waxahachie will pit the Panthers against a former Central Texas coach in Jesse Lopez, who led China Spring’s push to the state tourney in 2022.

Pantherettes flex home run swings

Don’t make the Midway Pantherettes angry. You wouldn’t like them when they’re angry.

The 12-6A champion Midway softball team found itself pushed into the proverbial corner when it lost last week’s bi-district opener to Mansfield, 3-2. But the Pantherettes came back swinging — literally. Midway clubbed 11 home runs in rallying to take the series with wins of 23-10 and 11-1.

If you’re scoring at home, four of those longballs could be attributed to senior first baseman and Indiana signee Tristian Thompson, while DaNia Durr tagged three homers and Kelsey Mathis and Jayden Sadler drilled two apiece.

Next up, Midway will face Wylie East in this week’s area round, starting Thursday at Midlothian Heritage, followed by Friday and, if necessary, Saturday games at Midlothian High School.

La Vega’s Johnson inks with McLennan

One of La Vega’s senior leaders on its state championship girls basketball team is getting her shot to play college ball.

Andrea “Dre” Johnson signed with McLennan Community College on Wednesday. The 5-9 guard averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lady Pirates in the 2022-23 season, and served as one of the team’s chief defensive stoppers.

MCC is coming off a 28-5 season and its first national tournament appearance since 1984.

China Spring to celebrate senior signings

A quintet of China Spring seniors will sign letters of intent to further their athletic careers on Friday.

Cougar baseball players Jase Garrett and Jayden Honey will both sign with Murray State (Okla.) College. Multi-time state qualifier Hadley Phillips will run cross country and track for Abilene Christian, while Hadyn Shoots will sign with Coe (Iowa) College for softball. Additionally, Kevaughn Rogers from China Spring’s back-to-back-winning state football team is headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Friday’s signing ceremony is slated for 12:28 p.m. in the China Spring Gym.

TAPPS state track pegged for this weekend

The loudspeakers from Midway’s Panther Stadium will again echo over the Hewitt area on Friday and Saturday, as athletes in the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships look to make some medal-winning noise.

The meet gets rolling at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will continue in earnest throughout that day and Saturday. Among the Central Texas athletes who will be chasing medals are Vanguard’s Maggie Wynarcik (girls 1,600 and 3,200) and Evan Roos (boys pole vault), Bishop Reicher’s Marcus Jackson (boys 200) and Triton Moore (boys shot put), and Live Oak’s Anne Snider (girls 3,200), Jill Wallace (girls 3,200), Clara Holmes (girls 3,200), Kat Helmer (girls 800, 1,600) and the Live Oak boys’ 4x200 relay team of Allbree Sharp, Allan Pahmiyer, Felix Hernandez and Alexander Davidson.