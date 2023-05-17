Down at the Whataburger, they’re known for flipping burgers late into the night. Sometimes it’s a good place for flipping coins, too.

Last Friday night, after China Spring wrapped up its area-round baseball series against La Grange in Del Valle, the Cougars stopped at a Whataburger in Hutto for a late-night meal, as high school athletic teams are wont to do. Shortly thereafter, Gatesville arrived after closing out its area-round series against Giddings in Hutto.

Since Gatesville coach Chase Smith wanted a one-game playoff and China Spring’s Cory Beckham preferred a best-of-three series, it just made sense to squeeze in a coin flip between cheeseburgers.

“It didn’t work out for us,” Beckham said, chuckling. “I let one of our best players, kind of a golden child on our team, call the flip. Mason Kirk has done a great job all year, and I thought it might bring us some good karma. But, oh well. If we lose, it won’t be because of (calling) heads or tails.”

With the Hornets winning the flip, this reunion of district opponents in the third round of the playoffs is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Belton. It makes total sense why Gatesville (17-15) would embrace the pressure of a one-game clash. The Hornets are the clear underdogs against the fourth-ranked and returning state semifinalist Cougars (30-3-1), so why not try their hands in a do-or-die setting?

“I just felt like with them having beaten us twice, it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Smith said. “In a one-game series, anything can happen. They’re still really good and we’re going to have to play well, but we just felt like a one-game series was in our favor.”

China Spring indeed swept the regular-season series over the Hornets, winning by scores of 10-0 and 7-3. Beckham liked the approach his hitters took against Gatesville southpaw ace Bralen Veazey in that opening win. But Veazey has been lights-out since that meeting, going 4-0 and breaking a longtime Gatesville single-season strikeout record.

Of course, China Spring can counter with a honey of a hurler. That would be senior Jayden Honey, a Murray (Okla.) State College signee who has tossed nine innings of scoreless ball against Gatesville this season. After starting the first meeting with the Hornets, he came on in relief of the second game to shut the door on the Cougars’ win.

China Spring’s No. 2 pitcher Brennan Daniel has also pitched great, so Beckham said he thinks his team is well-armed for this matchup.

“Those two seniors have combined to go 17-0 this year and they both have an ERA of around 1.10,” Beckham said. “The best thing they’ve shown is consistency.”

China Spring will carry a 25-game winning streak into Thursday’s third-round duel. Perhaps the most impressive thing about that run is that the Cougars have played all season without one of the area’s top returning players in junior Cage McCloud due to injury. “We’ll be glad to get that guy back next year,” Beckham said of the TCU commit.

Gatesville has some good vibes of its own going. The Hornets’ bi-district series win over Marble Falls gave the program its first playoff advancement since 2010. But they weren’t content to stop there, dispatching Giddings in two games in the area round. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games overall.

“It’s been awesome,” said Smith, a former Gatesville player himself. “We’ve had to face some adversity, had a couple of injuries along the way. But we’re playing our best baseball when it matters, in these last two or three weeks. The guys have enjoyed making history, and seeing the community of Gatesville get behind us has been a lot of fun.”

The winner of this game will face the Bullard-Carthage win in next week’s Region III-4A semifinals. With so much at stake, the teams are expecting a lively environment at Lake Belton.

“It should be a really good atmosphere,” China Spring’s Beckham said. “We’ve got eight seniors, I believe Gatesville has eight to 10 seniors. So, you’re going to see guys laying it out on the line, because the fact is, after Thursday one team is done playing.”

Vanguard adds new AD, hoops coaches

Changes are in the works at Vanguard, but school officials are expecting some exciting days ahead.

After 19 years as Vanguard’s athletic director, Will Curtis is transitioning to a new role as the middle school AD and assistant head of school-external operations. Vanguard director of advancement Chelsa Ressetar said the school is on pace for record enrollment in the fall, with more than 300 high school students, putting the Vikings in TAPPS Class 4A for athletics. There is also a renovation of the school’s athletic facilities underway.

With Curtis’s shift in duties, Vanguard has hired Scott Moe as its new high school athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach. Moe has coached and taught for more than 30 years in Idaho and Washington. As a basketball coach for 24 years, he has 432 career wins and his teams have won five state championships.

“Really excited to join the Vanguard family, it’s an amazing school with great tradition, phenomenal in the classroom,” Moe said. “Lot of athletic success, and excited to jump on board with boys’ basketball. Been doing that for a while, and looking forward to building that program up, for sure.”

Moe said he and his wife Kelley have gotten to know Texas in recent years. Their oldest son attended law school at SMU and they have a daughter at Baylor, plus another son who plans to attend Texas A&M. As for moving to Waco, they also heard the siren song of the city’s pied pipers.

“Honestly, we’ve always been drawn to Waco,” Moe said. “My wife went to Waco several years ago, I’d never been until we went this spring. But we love Chip and Joanna Gaines, they’re kind of Waco’s ambassadors.”

With Moe taking over as high school AD, the middle school athletic programs should get a boost with the leadership of Curtis. That’s the farm system for the varsity teams, after all.

“What an amazing guy Will Curtis is, he’s been doing it a long time with great experience,” Moe said. “To have him lead our middle school, that’s a home run deal for me and our school. That’s huge.”

Moe spent the last four years coaching basketball at Watersprings High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His teams there tallied a 66-29 record after going 15-76 the five years before his arrival. He’s excited about the task of taking on the Vikings’ tradition-rich basketball program. But he also stressed that his goal will extend beyond just adding more banners to the wall.

“I don’t ever judge the success of a team based on wins and losses,” Moe said. “I’ve found out at there’s so many things that we don’t have any control over that impact the scoreboard. I’m all about helping to build kids and helping the teams become the best they can possibly be. Now with that said, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of three or four programs that, when I stepped in, were really struggling. The opportunity to build them up is fun.”

Vanguard has also promoted Jeff Young to head girls basketball coach and assistant football coach. Young spent the past two years as Vanguard’s middle school hoops coach.

Reicher fills athletic director, football coach posts

Bishop Reicher has announced the hiring of Edwin Weathersby II as its new athletic director and Charles McCulloch as its head football coach.

Weathersby comes to Reicher from California, where he was the deputy commissioner of the San Francisco section of California’s governing body for high school athletics. He has also worked for UC-Davis, the New York Giants, and Sports Illustrated.

McCulloch is a familiar face to the Central Texas football scene. He helped found Texas Wind athletics for area homeschooled students and spent five years as Wind’s football coach. Altogether, McCulloch has 14 years of coaching experience.

Reicher is coming off a 1-10 season.

Midway senior lands Butch Henry Award

Midway senior Cooper Cherry was the recipient of the second annual Butch Henry Award, presented by the Northwest Waco Optimist Club this week. The honor recognizes a McLennan County senior athlete who “best exemplifies the character and passion for sports exhibited by Butch Henry in his lifetime,” according to Optimist Club member John Malone.

Henry was a beloved youth league sports coach and sports talk radio icon in Central Texas who died in 2020 at age 80.

Cherry played safety and special teams for Midway’s football team and is a second-degree black belt in karate. He is a National Honor Society member with a 103.12 grade point average.

The award is accompanied by a $2,000 scholarship, courtesy of the Optimist Club and Mattson Financial Services.

Robinson holds busy signing ceremony

Robinson High School held a unique signing day ceremony on Monday. Not only did the Rockets celebrate several athletic team signings, they also applauded the signing of three of their students joining the U.S. Marines.

Robinson senior Lexi Schwartz signed to compete in track and field for Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Schwartz competed in a variety of events throughout high school, and finished sixth at the Region III-4A meet this year in the 800-meter run.

Meanwhile, Brayden Gates signed with Hill College’s rodeo team and Addyson Gray will be joining the dance team at Abilene Christian.

The three Robinson seniors joining the Marines are Marleen Aguilar, Rebeka Falcon and Marcos Davila.

Super Centex nominations ongoing

The Tribune-Herald continues to accept nominations for the annual Super Centex All-Academic, Super Centex Softball and Super Centex Baseball Teams.

The All-Academic Team is open to senior athletes in all sports with at least a 90.0 grade point average. Nominations should include the athlete’s athletic and academic achievements, GPA and community service involvement.

The Super Centex Softball and Baseball Teams are reserved for the best varsity players in the area. Nominations should include a player’s position, statistics and awards and honors received.

All nominations can be emailed by coaches to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.