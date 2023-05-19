FORNEY — Robinson seemingly had No. 1-ranked Bullard on the ropes. But the Rockettes just couldn’t quite put the Lady Panthers away.

After Robinson took the lead in the fifth inning, Bullard used a Hadi Fults sixth-inning blast to bounce back and go ahead, capturing a series-clinching 3-2 win in the Class 4A regional semifinals.

Bullard (37-3), which won Thursday’s series opener by a score of 8-0, advances to the regional final to face either Liberty or Burnet. Robinson closes out its season at 31-10.

The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Robinson finally broke through in a mighty way. Freshman Lexi Rosillo banged her 10th home run of the season for the Rockettes, breaking up the shutout and putting her team in the lead.

But Bullard wouldn’t be denied. An inning later, with a runner on first, Fults launched a rocket deep over the right-field fence for her 22nd home run of the year, giving the Lady Panthers a 2-1 lead.

Robinson bounced back again to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, scoring from third on a wild pitch. But in the seventh, Kylie Pate’s bouncing RBI single plated the winning run for Bullard. The Rockettes couldn't answer in their half of the seventh, getting thrown out on the bases for the final out.

Langham Creek 1, Midway 0

MADISONVILLE — The sixth-ranked Pantherettes’ quest to reach state came to a close with a shutout loss to eighth-ranked Langham Creek in the Class 6A regional semifinals.

Langham Creek (33-8) also won the opener on Thursday, 10-0. The Lobos advance to the regional final to face the Wylie-Bridgeland winner, while Midway closes out another strong season with a 31-6-2 record.

The Lobos scored the only run they needed in the first inning in this hard-fought pitcher’s duel.

Crawford moves on with sweep

WEATHERFORD — The No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates moved another step by sweeping Collinsville in the Class 2A regional semifinals, winning by scores of 14-0 and 10-0.

Kenzie Jones combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed only three hits in picking up the win in the circle in both games.

Crawford supplied Jones with plenty of run support, combining for 31 hits in the sweep. Addie Cox homered in the opener, while London Minnix had an inside-the-park home run in the second game. Savanna Pogue tallied six total hits on the day.

Crawford will play the winner of Trenton and Muenster in the regional final.

BASEBALL

Rockwall-Heath 2, Midway 0

FORNEY — Rockwall-Heath got another strong pitching effort to shut out Midway and close out the Panthers’ season in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.

The Hawks swept the series after winning Thursday’s opener, 3-2.

Midway closes out a fine season with a 30-5 record. The Panthers had won 16 straight entering the series against Heath.

Bulldogs-Indians game suspended

The Bosqueville-Riesel baseball game has been suspended until Saturday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark due to lightning Friday night.

The game will resume with the Bulldogs leading 6-0 with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Bosqueville scored all six runs in the first inning.

A Bosqueville win would clinch the Class 2A region quarterfinals series after the Bulldogs won the first game, 7-3, on Wednesday night. A Riesel win would force a third game.