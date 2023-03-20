TYLER — The sixth-ranked McLennan baseball team used a four-run first inning to spark an 11-3 win over Tyler in nonconference action on Monday.

MCC (17-7 overall) went up 4-0 in that strong first inning. The Highlanders scored on an Apache error and a wild pitch before Katcher Halligan smacked a two-run double.

MCC continued to tack on runs throughout, as Cole Dillon went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Aidan Kuni drove in three runs in his 2-for-3 night.

Starter Grant Fontenot worked into the fourth inning and gathered the win for MCC, which returns to conference action Wednesday at Vernon.