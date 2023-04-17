MIDLAND — A seven-run eighth inning pushed Midland past the No. 16 McLennan baseball team, 13-9, in nonconference action on Monday.

MCC held a 9-6 lead going into that bottom of the eighth, but Midland (33-8) erupted against the Highlander bullpen, which struggled to throw strikes. MCC issued six walks and two balks in the inning.

The free passes allowed the Chaps to steal the win against a Highlander team that actually doubled them up in hits, 16-8.

Cole Dillon did all he could to help the Highlanders (30-13), going 4-for-6 with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Xander McAfee went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. For Midland, Landon Pyles drove in five runs.

MCC will get back into conference play with a home doubleheader against Grayson Wednesday on the program’s “Light the Night” event. That twinbill will get started at 3 p.m.