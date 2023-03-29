GAINESVILLE — The sixth-ranked McLennan baseball team recovered from a gut punch Game 1 loss to earn a split against North Central Texas on Wednesday.

MCC gave up a six-run seventh inning after shutting out NCT for the first six innings, losing the opener, 6-4. Aidan Kuni went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the loss for the Highlanders (23-8, 7-3).

The second game was more comfortable for MCC, which cruised to an 11-1 win. Blake Hansen had a big day, as led the team at the dish by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs while also earning the win on the mound. Hansen struck out 11 batters and allowed only three hits in five innings.

The Highlanders and Lions will conclude the series with a doubleheader Saturday in Waco, beginning at noon.