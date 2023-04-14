It's not over 'till it's over.

But still, the Baylor rally fell short in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Bears fell 11-9 to 12th-ranked Texas Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Texas starter Lucas Gordon (4-0) didn't give anything away, putting up six innings of shutout ball. Gordon allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four. The lefty threw 102 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.

Baylor was just outhit 15-12 by the Steve Rodriguez-coached bats, while Baylor rightfielder Cole Tremain went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs late in the game. Tremain's second home run was a mammoth blast that actually cleared the batter's-eye wall in center.

The Longhorns drove BU starter Blake Helton (0-4) from the game after 3.1 innings with the fifth-year hurler allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit-by-pitch while striking out two. Helton threw 71 pitches, 49 of them for strikes.

Cam Caley came out of the pen to toss the next 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five. The lefty threw 42 of his 62 pitches for strikes.

Texas got on the board with two runs in the second with a pair of RBI doubles. Designated hitter Rylan Galvan, who reached on a fielder's choice that took leftfielder Porter Brown off the board for the first out, came around to score the first run on a hit by second baseman Jack O'Dowd to right field, with Tremain diving for the ball a good 10 feet from where it actually landed.

Longhorns shortstop Mitchell Daly grounded out to short to move O’Dowd up to third base. Then first baseman Jared Thomas doubled off the wall in right to bring him in for the second run.

Centerfielder Eric Kennedy led off with a bunt single toward third base to start the third as neither Bears catcher Cort Castle nor third baseman Hunter Teplanszky made a play. Kennedy stole second on a ball to third baseman Peyton Powell, who walked. Catcher Garret Guillemette flew out to right, moving Kennedy to third. Brown singled through left to bring Kennedy home and give UT a 3-0 edge.

In the fourth, Castle picked up the one-out bunt by Thomas to make the throw to first but Thomas was called safe upon review. Kennedy chopped one to second baseman Cole Posey but just the beat the toss to first allowing Thomas to score.

That spelled the end of Helton's outing and Caley relieved him.

Kennedy took off on a pickoff attempt but made it back to first, avoiding the rundown only to get caught in another one a pitch later with shortstop Kolby Branch making the tag on a toss by first baseman John Ceccoli. Caley got Powell to strike out looking to end the half inning.

Texas got a fifth run across in the fifth inning. Guillemette reached second base on an error as the ball was driven down the third base line and popped out of Teplanszky’s glove in an attempt at a back-handed catch. The backstop then reached third on a groundout and came in to score on a line drive by Galvan.

DJ Burke took over for Gordon in the seventh.

The Longhorns added an insurance run in the top of the eighth as Guillemette drove Campbell in with a single up the middle off of a pitch by Anderson Needham, although the run was attributed to Caley who gave up the leadoff walk to Campbell.

Baylor broke the shutout in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of back-to-back bombs off UT reliever Chase Lummus. After Branch was called safe at first on a fielder's choice, Simmons drove 430-foot two-run rocket over left field. Tremain followed it up with a solo homer that landed just under the scoreboard for a distance of 410 feet.

The Texas bats weren't done, however, getting back five runs in the top of the ninth. Daly tripled to center for his first hit of the night, bringing in Galvan who reached on a hit to right to start the inning. Thomas walked and advanced on a wild pitch, which scored Daly. Campbell then singled up the middle to bring in Thomas. Kennedy reached on an error by Posey, moving Campbell all the way to third.

Powell grounded out to bring in Campbell, then a Guillemette single scored Kennedy, prompting a pitching change as Cole Stasio took over for Needham to get a flyout from Brown and send Baylor to bat for one last chance.

The Bears picked up a pair of leadoff walks from Longhorns reliever Sam Walbridge, both of whom advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Teplanszky drove an RBI double down the right field line to bring in Castle and Bergman, sending Walbridge back to the dugout.

Max Grubbs came out of the pen for Texas.

Pinch hitting for Baylor, Casen Neumann delivered a two-out double, just a couple feet short of leaving the park, to score Teplanszky. Ceccoli brought in Neumann with a double to the warning track in right center to continue the rally.

Tremain made it a two-run ballgame with a two-run bomb over the center field wall. But that would be it for the Bears as a Polk groundout to third ended the game.